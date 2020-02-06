Gazette-Mail editorial: Second verse, same as the first

The Kanawha County Board of Education had a do-over on its somewhat rushed, if not perhaps controversial decision last week to do away with a broader search for a new superintendent and appoint longtime administrator Tom Williams to the post.
Both measures passed 3-2 without any public input at a noon meeting that lasted only seven minutes.
A redo was ordered up after concern was expressed about the lack of public comment and possible open meetings law violations, since selecting a new superintendent to replace 22-year veteran Ron Deurring wasn't technically on last week's agenda.
The sequel went much the same, although 80 people were in attendance for Wednesday's meeting, where again, a motion from longtime board member Jim Crawford to forego a broad search for Deurring's replacement was passed 3-2. Board members Tracy White and Becky Jordon voted in the affirmative with Crawford, while board president Ryan White and member Ric Cavender voted against it. Crawford's motion to appoint Williams on a one-year contract at a $150,000 salary passed by the same margin with the same board members voting for and against it.
Williams, who has been employed by Kanawha schools for 35 years and spent the last six as deputy superintendent, certainly appeared a popular choice. Most of the meeting's attendees who addressed the board spoke in favor of the decision. And there is nothing we're aware of that would suggest he's not qualified for the position.
But, again, the process, while within the school board's authority, seems off. It certainly has the markings of a "good-old-boy network" move, even though Crawford has denied any suggestion along those lines.
Williams may indeed be the right person for the job, but why call off a broader search? Why avoid even posting the position as open for applicants?
Crawford has his man, and there doesn't seem to be any urgent uproar about it, so perhaps all is well that ends well. But, as Ryan White and Cavender pointed out, there's a right way to do things, and the district will never know if there was someone else who might have been better. How this was done will stick with the board and Williams going forward.