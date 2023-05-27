Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has been something of an afterthought to many West Virginians over the past few years.
With Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the center of attention as a crucial vote on huge policy initiatives in an evenly split Senate during the first two years of the Biden administration, it stands to reason that Capito would fly under the radar.
Capito also kept a low profile, seemingly by design, during the chaotic boundary bursting of the Trump administration. She sided with her party and Donald Trump on most issues but was hardly a loud voice during that four-year span when screaming and screeching became necessary tools of the trade for many political leaders.
However, Capito has done and said some things over the past few years that warranted more scrutiny than they received. The rushed confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett less than a month before a presidential election after Capito held with the Republican line in President Barack Obama’s final term that a new Supreme Court nominee could not be confirmed so close to an election (which was, at the time, nearly a year away) is probably the biggest example of hypocrisy on her record. Capito was hardly alone in that, though.
On Friday, the senator tweeted snippets from an address she gave for the “A Time For Choosing Speaker Series,” sponsored by the Ronald Reagan Foundation & Institute, which was riddled with statements directly contradicted by the actions of Capito and her GOP colleagues.
She hailed the GOP as the party of small government, which only really applies anymore to Republicans’ efforts to gut corporate taxes and keep agencies like the IRS from collecting what they owe from wealthy tax cheats. Republicans at the state and federal level have been all over people’s private lives as it pertains to religion and abortion, have tried to dictate education policies to local schools and pursued laws that favor some businesses over others, typically ignoring the free market.
Every political party is the party of small government, as long as the decisions made at the local level, in the boardroom or the bedroom align with what fits that party’s ideology and lines the right pockets.
Capito also said conservatives need to work for the outcome that fits with their values and objectives the most, but not walk away if they don’t get everything they want.
Hilarious.
For the first two years of the Biden administration, Capito and her Senate colleagues wouldn’t even agree to sit at the table, let alone negotiate on major policy (with the exception of the bipartisan infrastructure bill). That’s why, until recently, Manchin’s vote has been so crucial. All 50 Senate Democrats had to be on board with an idea that could pass by a simple majority.
In the here and now, Republicans in the House are pushing the country toward a default on its bills, demanding spending cuts to raise the debt ceiling, which could cripple the U.S. and global economies. This is a strictly Republican tactic that has been deployed over the past decade or so to damage Democratic presidential administrations. It’s important to remember that Capito was a member of the House when the GOP forced a disastrous government shutdown in 2011 on this very issue. Where was her good-faith negotiating then?
Capito is owed some credit on one crucial issue. Unlike Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, both R-W.Va., each of whom should be ashamed, Capito, along with Manchin and former Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., did not try to stop the certification of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob unleashed by Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. She and many other Republicans put country over party after witnessing a desperate, violent bid to upend democracy. In some ways, it seems like such a low bar to clear, but, as Trump has continued to lie about election fraud and attempts to seek the presidency again, it’s really no small thing.
Will she stay low if Trump is the GOP nominee again? Hard to say. In the clips from her speech, Capito bemoaned “the fractured nation we have become.” There’s plenty of blame to go around on that. However, division was greatly furthered by those who kept their heads down when red flags were dropping from the sky.