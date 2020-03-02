Gazette-Mail editorial: Senate should pass defibrillator bill

Is saving a life worth somewhere around $700 to have a device at every high school sporting event in West Virginia? Most legislators appear to think so, and hopefully a bill to do just that will soon become law.
House Bill 4497, which passed the House of Delegates and is now in the Senate, would require automated external defibrillators (AEDs) — devices that can shock a heart back into rhythm following cardiac arrest — on the premises for every high school football practice and game in the state, along with most other athletic events.
The bill was born out of tragedy, inspired by the death of Roane County High School student Alex Miller, 17, who collapsed during a football game at Clay County in September and died shortly thereafter at a local hospital.
It’s questionable whether having an AED near the field would have saved Miller’s life. There was an ambulance at the game equipped with the device. But the incident did expose inadequacies in student safety and state law. That ambulance at the game and the AED it carried weren’t required to be there. Clay County schools had EMS on scene on its own initiative. Other school districts have purchased AEDs as a precaution.
It’s unfortunate, but it often takes such an event to make communities and lawmakers realize better medical resources are needed. Neighboring Kentucky enacted a similar law more than 10 years ago, after several football-related cardiac deaths led to a groundswell of support for the legislation.
There are some hurdles for the proposal here. Like most solutions to problems in West Virginia, it’s going to take money, and the bill that passed the House of Delegates does not provide a funding source for the devices — estimated to cost $725 each. There’s also the question of how many devices each school might need, as practices and even some games for different sports can overlap.
This was debated on the House floor before the bill was passed, with more than one legislator saying saving young lives was worth figuring out how to handle the financial burden.
It’s a good point. We urge the Senate to pass the bill and send it to the governor to be signed into law.