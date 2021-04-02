West Virginians knew the Legislature’s budget proposal would include cuts. After all, the body is trying to repeal the state income tax and the state inventory tax while also doling out millions in public funds for privatizing education.
While troubling, it’s no surprise that budget plans unveiled this week include cutting funds to West Virginia and Marshall universities. The Senate’s budget plan also would remove all funding — $3.8 million — for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
There’s no way Public Broadcasting could make up what it needs to operate through donations alone. The Senate’s plan would essentially kill a valuable source of news and entertainment that reaches all West Virginians via TV, radio and the internet for free.
The proposal in the Senate not only is reprehensible, it’s deceptive. One of West Virginia’s most iconic programs, Mountain Stage — a show with a global audience that spreads a positive image of West Virginia every week — would still receive its $300,000 in state funding. That might cause some to think the program would be spared. In reality, that money wouldn’t cover what it costs to keep Mountain Stage afloat.
As one of the program’s staff explained to the Gazette-Mail, the state budget allocation is about one-third of Mountain Stage’s annual budget. The rest comes from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which also serves as the show’s base of operations and provides vital resources and support. In other words, if there’s no Public Broadcasting, there’s no Mountain Stage.
It’s hard to fathom that cutting $3.8 million from Public Broadcasting would help the state financially, when Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to repeal the income tax would blow a $1 billion hole in the state’s budget in the first year, and the House plan would gash at least $150 million in revenue.
Perhaps this is a negotiating tactic. In 2017, Justice’s budget zeroed out funding for Public Broadcasting, which led to some hardball back-and-forth. Public Broadcasting limped away with some of its funding intact. It still resulted in a loss of services and stations. Young, talented people — the folks the governor and Legislature say they’re trying to attract — left West Virginia for other jobs amid the uncertainty.
This particular Legislature seems dead set on eliminating anything that would project a positive or welcoming image of West Virginia, so the Senate might not be playing chicken at all.
Whatever the scenario, cutting Public Broadcasting’s budget will eliminate good jobs, programming enjoyed across the state and around the world and, likely, create more young, talented ex-pats. It’s a bad move all around.