Charleston and Kanawha County lost a community legend late last week. Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores died Friday. He was 92.
There are a lot of stories about Shores and the work he did to make Kanawha County a better place, be it water infrastructure improvements, better working conditions for county employees or improvements at Yeager Airport.
One of our favorites was recounted last week in a Gazette-Mail story by Lori Kersey.
Toward the end of Shores’ career on the Kanawha County Commission, he, Commissioner Ben Salango and Commission President Kent Carper were working on plans to convert the old Shawnee Golf Course into a sports complex with numerous soccer fields — a decision that became a huge community improvement and an economic boon for the county. Of course, not everyone shared the commission’s vision when the proposal was first discussed. Shores, in particular, was getting a lot of pushback from people he knew who played golf at Shawnee and wanted to keep the course.
During a public meeting discussing the proposed sports complex, a young girl addressed the County Commission, talking about how much soccer meant to her. As she was speaking, a group of men started heckling her. They should’ve known better, for obvious reasons, but it also was the worst thing they could’ve done if they wanted Shores to vote against the project.
Salango said it was the only time he had seen Shores angry. Shores always wanted to help improve the lives of children in the community, and he couldn’t stand bullying.
“He looked over at Kent and me and said, ‘Let’s just do it,’ ” Salango recalled. “And that’s how we got the votes to build the Shawnee Sports Complex.”
Shores was a state champion in high school football and track, a West Virginia University grad, served in the military, was a member of the state Legislature and a career insurance salesman. Of course, he was best known as a fierce community advocate and the longest-serving Kanawha County commissioner in history. Shores held a seat on the commission for 41 years over three terms, the longest of which began in 1991 and ended with Shores’ retirement at the end of 2020.
Despite his own success, Shores was always a champion for the underdog, especially disadvantaged children.
As Carper put it, Shores loved his community and the commission, but “more importantly than anything else, he really, truly, loved kids.”
Carper said Shores would get choked up if he heard about a child who couldn’t afford necessities, or couldn’t participate in an activity because they didn’t have the money.
“Hoppy grew up dirt poor, and he never forgot where he came from,” Carper said.
It’s a shame to lose Shores at a time when the community, the state and, indeed, the whole country could use more people like him. Shores was a successful businessman, but he also was a tireless public servant and advocate for those who didn’t have a voice, or who would get shouted down when they tried to used it.
He will be missed.