Marshall University made it official Thursday by naming former Intuit chief executive, Kenova native and Herd alumnus Brad Smith its 38th president.
One of the biggest problems West Virginia has is that natives’ success stories usually start once they leave. For Smith to come back and want to take on this role is admirable. Perhaps he can help address the exodus of youth and talent from this state as the head of its second-largest university. West Virginia also has the lowest percentage in the nation of residents with a four-year college degree, so student retention will be a challenge Smith might be uniquely qualified to examine.
The university’s board of governors interviewed other candidates, but this has been Smith’s job to lose as soon as he expressed interest. And the decision makes a lot of sense. Smith is a major donor, is likely aware of the intricacies of Marshall’s strengths and weaknesses, and probably has a good idea of where the university needs to go moving forward.
Still, there will be a learning curve. Smith said Thursday that he knows he’ll make mistakes, and he expects to learn a lot fairly quickly. That’s good, because as much as it might seem like it these days, universities aren’t businesses. They’re evaluated by many students for their value and return on investment because of soaring tuition costs and the terrible student loan situation across the country, but that’s a bug, not a feature (even if it’s a longstanding one).
Despite his economic bona fides, Smith has given no indication that he plans to run Marshall like a business, and that’s a good thing. Too often lately, in West Virginia and across the nation, successful folks have entered politics and academia touting their business acumen, only to find the public sector and running a company are not as analogous as they thought.
Hopefully, Smith’s understanding of the region and his knowledge of the university will be assets when the West Virginia Legislature inevitably looks to further slash funds for higher education, or when he needs to address issues presented by students and faculty that aren’t a matter of dollars and cents.
Make no mistake, this is an in-network hire. Smith is chummy with the board of governors, which is made up of appointments by Gov. Jim Justice. Smith and Justice both live in Greenbrier County. Justice set about stacking the board with political favorites after it was reported nearly five years ago that he’d tried to intimidate outgoing President Jerome Gilbert into firing Marshall’s then-football coach, Doc Holliday. There’s been bad blood.
The local, business-savvy Smith is certainly the opposite of the career academic, nonpolitical Gilbert, who came to Marshall from Mississippi State. Whether that’s a plus is something time will tell. Hopefully, Smith will stand up for the school’s interests, if there’s further meddling from Justice.
In any case, it’s hard to deny that Smith fits the bill for what Marshall University wanted in a new president. We wish him the best of luck going forward.