When Gov. Jim Justice announced that public elementary and middle schools would return to in-person learning Jan. 19 regardless of the assessment of COVID-19 risk, he insisted county school boards still would have “local control” over the decision.
He echoed the sentiment in a public briefing Wednesday, just before the state Board of Education voted to force schools to return to in-person learning at least twice a week, starting next Tuesday.
The move is not only counter to what was promised but complicates the entire issue.
For instance, the Kanawha County Board of Education voted to push back an in-person return to Feb. 8, although it included a provision that the plan would change if the state board ruled differently. Other school boards are delaying a return to in-person learning without such a provision.
The Monongalia County Board of Education voted this week to continue remote learning until Feb. 12 and is weighing whether to comply with the state’s decision. The state board didn’t specify a punishment for not following its mandate.
If other county school boards decide to buck state authority, things could get confusing at best and perhaps turn ugly.
While the governor and state board have slagged remote learning as a “failure,” many local school officials aren’t convinced that’s accurate.
Some also note that, while remote learning is not ideal in many situations, the state seems to be forgetting that the health risks posed by a global pandemic should take greater precedent in making these decisions. As of Thursday morning, the overall death toll from COVID-19 in West Virginia exceeded 1,700, and more than 105,000 total cases had been recorded, almost all since schools resumed last fall.
That isn’t to say schools are responsible for the uptick in cases, but it’s troubling that the state is abandoning the metric — it’s color-coded risk map — designed to shut schools down if the risk of spread is high. The state still will use the map for high schools. While potentially helpful, that wrinkle also might add to the confusion around the entire situation.
State officials argue that risk for spread in elementary and middle schools is low, but, through Wednesday’s decision, the state board failed to acknowledge that risk differs depending on local context.
This sets up yet another confrontation that could have been avoided between schools, teacher unions and the state.
So much for local control.