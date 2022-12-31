Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Relentlessly, time passes, the calendar advances, and nobody can guess what’s coming next. Each new year is a leap into the unknown future. Keep your fingers crossed and hope for the best.

Planet Earth’s yearly orbit around the sun actually has no starting point, so any day could mark the beginning of a new year, but in 2022, Sunday morning is a time of new beginnings.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you