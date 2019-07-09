Gazette-Mail editorial: Soccer tourney nice bump for W.Va.

Regional soccer tournaments that draw youth teams from several states have been a boon to the Barboursville region for years. Last week was the first time the Kanawha Valley got to share in that experience, and from all accounts, it was a good one.
The renovated Shawnee Sports Complex, in Dunbar, impressed those who traveled in for the 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships. So did the hospitality. It also helped that, as noted by Gazette-Mail Sports Editor Derek Redd, games ran on time, concession stands were stocked and manned, and restrooms were kept clean. That speaks to a strong effort to produce a well-run tournament and making a good first impression.
Perhaps the best news, though, is that splitting hosting duties of games between 260 teams with Barboursville had an estimated economic impact of $20 million on the local economy. That’s according to Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, who was instrumental in getting the tournament to Dunbar.
The 260 teams from 15 state soccer associations breaks down to thousands of players. Factor in the family members traveling with them, and that’s a significant amount of people staying in the region long enough that they need hotels, restaurants and, maybe, some time for retail shopping or spending money on entertainment. It’s essentially an influx of tourism, which can only help a state that has historically struggled economically.
The two sites will host the event again next year and, hopefully, those who experienced the region for the first time this year will look forward to coming back, and maybe even expand their plans to take in more of the state. If the region can build on two successful years in a row, hopefully it will land a bid to host the tournament again in 2021.
It’s great when people come away from an event with great things to say about West Virginia. Giving the local economy a $20 million bump that also leads to more state revenue isn’t bad, either. As Redd noted, the staff and local businesses are already examining what they can do to make next year even better for those visiting the greater Charleston area. Hopefully, this will develop into an event the Kanawha Valley can rely upon for years to come.