Americans are entitled to their opinions on abortion. Those opinions have been shared loudly by many, well before the age of the internet, but, like many things, social media has made the debate louder, angrier and further disconnected from the facts.
Bloomberg reported Friday that, since the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, essentially outlawing the right to an abortion in much of the United States, the spread of misinformation around the topic on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok has amplified.
Why wouldn’t it? Social media was integral to fomenting division over the 2016 presidential election and a convenient pipeline of sludge for former president Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Social media helped spread division and catastrophic misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 1 million Americans.
It seems only natural, although despairingly disappointing, that debate over this latest controversy would take place mostly online with little regard for fact checking. According to the Bloomberg report, academics who study conspiracy theories say inaccurate or deliberately false information on the topic mostly comes from far-right organizations, and spreads most easily on social media through groups or individuals who are highly religious and skeptical of science.
This is dangerous beyond merely spreading falsehoods. Some worry that such a broad proliferation of misinformation can lead to real-world violence. It’s not as if abortion clinics, workers or patients haven’t been targeted in the years between the Roe decision in 1973 and the rise of social media in the 2000s. With social media’s knack for eliminating rational, nuanced thought and its ability to reach hundreds of millions of people, the concern that violence could become more prevalent is justified.
If Facebook or other online platforms had any responsibility or liability for misinformation, that’d be one thing. But they don’t, and, despite numerous assurances of quality control and weeding out false content, nothing has really gotten better on these sites.
The bottom line is that people give too much power to online platforms that facilitate outrage echo chambers on several issues across the political spectrum, and few take the time to consider whether what they’re sharing or being fed is accurate. Social media plays too important a role in social issues it has no right, let alone the know-how, to arbitrate.
It can be hard to see how to undo all the damage misinformation fed through social media has done. The first step to strip it of its power of persuasion is refusing to engage in volatile or highly politicized topics. Just don’t click, when it comes to that stuff. If you can’t resist, at least check where the information is coming from, before bombarding friends, family and the world at large with links. That’s what it’s going to take, one person at a time, if need be, to reverse the situation.