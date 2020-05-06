Gazette-Mail editorial: Soft-pedaling WV reopening necessary

On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice and coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh announced that the third week of reopenings in West Virginia would be drastically slower than originally intended. It’s the right thing to do.
The decision, according to Marsh, was made after seeing COVID-19 cases spike in Texas and Georgia when those states reopened. New cases in Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp has been particularly aggressive in gambling with the health of his constituents, shot up by 40% almost immediately.
It’s a shame that mismanagement in other states is providing a valuable gauge for Justice and his administration, but it’s wise to heed the lesson. Everyone wants to get the economy going again, but it won’t do any good if workplaces, public spaces and businesses aren’t safe.
This might be the method West Virginia will have to follow, dipping toes into the water and seeing what happens, while observing and learning from those who decide to jump with legs tucked into a cannonball. There might be a series of starts and stops coming. It all depends on the virus, which is looking more and more like it will be around for a while yet, and when a vaccine or effective treatment becomes available.
It seems as if West Virginia has been fortunate, so far, and the state can’t afford to take the risks others might. As multiple authorities have said repeatedly, the state’s population is generally older and less healthy than others in the U.S., and its medical infrastructure could easily be overrun, should the virus flare up as it has elsewhere.
As Justice himself said in his Wednesday coronavirus briefing, there’s likely still a long way to go with all of this, and no one should relax when it comes to social distancing, hand washing and limiting trips outside the house.
West Virginia again finds itself in a place of uncertainty, but caution is still the road best traveled.