There’s some good news in the fight against COVID-19 in West Virginia, although it comes with some caution.
There were 5,791 active cases in the state as of Friday morning, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. That’s the lowest total since mid-March, when cases dropped down to just over 5,000, but then leapt back up to more than 7,400 following a quick spike. Friday’s total continues the gradual decline in active cases, dropping by about 100 a day since May 4.
The state also is finally conducting a visible media campaign to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated. The state’s vaccination rates were stellar when only senior citizens were eligible, but they have grown at a snail’s pace after becoming available to the general public. Persistent messaging on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines is vitally important.
The number of vaccinated West Virginians is still a big concern. When Gov. Jim Justice set the goal of having 65% of the population vaccinated by June 20, the overall vaccination rate was growing by a mere 0.5% each day. That’s now slowed even further. A little more than 10 days ago, the percentage of West Virginia’s population that had been fully vaccinated was at 37.9%. On Friday, that number was 39.7%, meaning it took nearly two weeks to get less than another 1.7% of the state vaccinated.
Justice, in his quest for 65%, is eyeing the vaccination rate not against total state population, but those eligible to receive the vaccine (sadly, that’s only a difference of about 200,000 people). Even by those numbers, only 45.6% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, and that rate has been climbing with identical slowness. Right now, it doesn’t look likely that West Virginia will hit the governor’s target.
Justice’s clunky messaging on the topic hasn’t helped. When he set the goal of 65% by June 20, he said he would repeal the state mask mandate, but he wasn’t clear if he would extend the mandate beyond that date if West Virginia fell short. Some ill-fated ideas for vaccine incentives also failed to spur a collective desire to get the shot.
Further compounding the issue was the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that those who had been fully vaccinated no longer had to wear masks at all. That’s terrific news, but in a state that’s battling a bad case of vaccine hesitancy, what keeps someone from ditching the mask and claiming they’ve been inoculated against COVID-19 when they haven’t?
Like so many times throughout this extended ordeal, everything is in a precarious state of flux. Memorial Day weekend is one week away. Last year, travel and gatherings centered around that holiday jump-started COVID-19 outbreaks in West Virginia, which had been relatively untouched by the pandemic up to that point.
If vaccinations don’t increase, and West Virginians don’t exhibit common sense, the slow, downward trend could reverse itself again. Hopefully, that won’t be the case.
At least the state is now publicly advocating for vaccination in mediums other than Justice’s online-only briefings. That’s bound to increase vaccinations to some degree. Right now, that’s what matters.