There is, perhaps, no larger organization that is more broadly anti-abortion than the Catholic Church. Opinions among the church’s 1.3 billion members around the globe may vary, but the official stance from the highly hierarchical faith has been clear for a long time.
That’s why it was refreshing to hear Mark Brennan, bishop of the Roman Catholic Charleston-Wheeling Diocese, call for action to curb gun violence in the wake of the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children, ages 7 to 10, and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old shooter wielding an AR-15-style rifle.
Brennan made the remarks Thursday in an interview on West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline” radio show.
A common complaint against the anti-abortion rights lobby is those who argue so fervently against ending a pregnancy are also often against any kind of gun control and support the death penalty. Justifiably, in many instances, they are criticized for not caring about children once they enter the world.
So, Brennan’s call for West Virginia to ban assault weapons is encouragingly consistent with an ideology that is self-labeled “pro-life.” The bishop also issued a written statement after this week’s shooting, taking on some of the standard misdirection around gun control offered in the aftermath of these all-too-frequent events.
“It is obvious mental health issues, unchecked anger and rage are part of the problem and can lead to people committing unspeakable acts of evil and violence, and we must address these issues,” Brennan wrote. “but it is equally apparent that those perpetrating these atrocities are able to do so because they wield powerful weapons that are able to kill and maim dozens of people in just seconds.”
Amen.
Whether there’s a chance in hell that Gov. Jim Justice will heed Brennan’s plea for a special session of the Legislature to pass an assault weapons ban is another matter. It seems unlikely, especially since the Legislature has spent the past several sessions trying to loosen gun regulations by passing a permitless carry law and frequently trying to pass bills that would allow concealed carry on college campuses, among other efforts.
A brief pause here on the subject of “assault weapons,” which the right contends the left uses to mischaracterize some weapons. The fact is, however defined, some weapons go far beyond the purpose of personal protection that standard handguns might provide or the needs for hunters tracking deer or other wild game.
The U.S. Senate has entered some talks about possible reforms, such as expanded background checks, red flag laws and other measures that wouldn’t infringe on Second Amendment rights, but would attempt to keep firearms out of the hands of those who would use them to commit mass shootings.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recalled the bipartisan legislation he put forth with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., after the massacre of 20 children and six adults in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. Wednesday, Manchin said the same thing he did 10 years ago, “The bottom line is, if this doesn’t move ya, nothing will.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she would listen to what comes of the talks and see if there’s anything she can support, while simultaneously criticizing the 2013 Manchin-Toomey bill.
As has been the case since mass-casualty shootings began, action from Congress seems unlikely.
Still, if Brennan believes banning specific types of weapons is the correct course of action for West Virginia, he should keep up the pressure, even after this latest tragedy is forgotten by all except those who lived through it or buried a child (until, that is, it happens again).