There’s been a tendency from some to lament all of the problems facing Charleston, due in no small part to a two-year pandemic that wiped out most of the events in the city that brought people together.
Live on the Levee returned last year, although it was still hampered somewhat by COVID-19. FestivALL has been virtual or a hybrid over the past two years. The city has improvised, doing things like shutting down Capitol Street so restaurants could cater to foot traffic and have dining outdoors. Still, it’s been easy for many to focus on the negative around the city over the past couple of years.
But things are looking up.
The city’s minor league ball club, the Dirty Birds, survived not only COVID-19 but severance from Major League Baseball. They played a full slate of games last season and opened the 2022 campaign this week. The oft-mourned Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, defunct since 2009, is returning this summer. And, of course, on Wednesday, the city opened the new City Center at Slack Plaza, a concept that has been in the works for about 10 years.
The new park features a stage for performances, a splash pad for kids, massive sculptures and plenty of space for people to come and relax in the heart of downtown. New greenery is on the way, along with gooseneck lighting for nighttime use. For the opening, city officials welcomed relatives of the original park’s namesake, former congressman John M. Slack Jr., who died in 1980.
What this new park offers is no small thing. Charleston has its fair share of recreational areas, but the main area downtown is Kanawha Boulevard, which is primarily used for walking or jogging and only sees gatherings during Live on the Levee or other events. Having a space downtown will improve quality of life and, hopefully, give a boost to downtown businesses. It certainly provides a boost to the pulse of a city that has slowed with population loss, and all of the ripple effects that brings.
Having a new park doesn’t solve all of Charleston’s problems, but it’s a shot of momentum into a city that badly needs it. When a city starts stringing victories together, that momentum builds and turns into something bigger. Here’s hoping Charleston can keep the ball rolling, so downtown becomes livelier and other problems the city is facing begin to look manageable.