Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., spent about two hours in a roundtable discussion Friday with experts from just about every sector one could name, debunking attacks against the Inflation Reduction Act, the budget reconciliation packaged that recently passed the Senate without a single GOP vote and became law earlier this week.

In a more civil age, this wouldn’t have to happen. But GOP politicians, especially in West Virginia, have been attacking the Inflation Reduction Act heavily over the past two weeks (a pivot after cries from those same politicians for the Department of Justice to unseal an FBI search warrant executed at Donald Trump’s country club/residence in Florida revealed the former president is under investigation for alleged violation of the Espionage Act).

Stories you might like

Recommended for you