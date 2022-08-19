Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., spent about two hours in a roundtable discussion Friday with experts from just about every sector one could name, debunking attacks against the Inflation Reduction Act, the budget reconciliation packaged that recently passed the Senate without a single GOP vote and became law earlier this week.
In a more civil age, this wouldn’t have to happen. But GOP politicians, especially in West Virginia, have been attacking the Inflation Reduction Act heavily over the past two weeks (a pivot after cries from those same politicians for the Department of Justice to unseal an FBI search warrant executed at Donald Trump’s country club/residence in Florida revealed the former president is under investigation for alleged violation of the Espionage Act).
Attacks against the legislation include claims that it includes funding for 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents (it does not), that it raises taxes on coal companies (nope) and that it raises taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year (nuh-uh; even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said this isn’t true).
Another claim is that the bill’s name was concocted by President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as a way to mislead the American public. Incorrect. Manchin came up with the name. True, he wanted to separate the Inflation Reduction Act from Biden’s much larger, failed $3 trillion Build Back Better plan. Is that deceptive? Perhaps. But that type of hairsplitting from a group of politicians who tiptoe around refuting demonstrably false claims about a stolen election seems flimsy.
What’s in the bill has been discussed at great length, but, to recap, it gives Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices, lowering prescription costs for senior citizens; includes spending and financial credits for renewable energy sources, while also reworking the permitting process for natural gas pipelines, which can also be refitted for hydrogen power; lowers Affordable Care Act insurance premiums; reinvests in coal communities; includes funding and tax credits for carbon capture technology; permanently funds the federal Black Lung Disability Trust; closes tax loopholes and raises taxes on the top 1% of wealthy Americans, to ensure they are paying their fair share; and pays down on the federal deficit to reduce inflation, among many other things.
As for claims of a tax increase on coal, United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts said all that is happening is the tax that funds the black lung trust is going back into effect, after seven months on hiatus while a budget plan was hammered out. That tax goes back to the 1980s, and Roberts said anyone who would argue it shouldn’t be there, in light of all the other tax breaks the coal industry receives, is pursuing “a losing argument.”
What about the IRS claim? It’s true, there is funding in the plan to bulk up the agency’s workforce. That’s because staffing at the IRS is a problem. The agency employs roughly 78,000 people, which is down from its high of 110,000 in the 1990s. The agency has had difficulty replacing workers who have retired or left, and another 52,000 IRS employees are expected to retire within the next five years. Also, not all of those people are tax collectors. Staffing at the agency has to be addressed, Manchin said, if the agency is to function properly and ensure corporations earning billions of dollars and the country’s most wealthy individuals are paying what they owe.
Recently, a reader remarked that, if the Inflation Reduction Act were good legislation, it would’ve received at least one GOP vote in the Senate. That’s a great argument for 10 to 15 years ago. But Republicans have made it clear that anything the Biden administration tries to get through will be filibustered, and Manchin has been the immovable object on that topic that has killed plenty of good legislation. Since this was a budget bill, it only needed a majority vote, and that’s how it got through.
Manchin said he crafted the Inflation Reduction Act to included things like reworked permitting for pipelines, which his Republican colleagues have told him they’ve wanted for years. Manchin also said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told him he wouldn’t get any Republican votes on the bill.
Manchin said it’s all political, and it’s pretty clear that he’s right.
It’s possible this bill won’t live up to the hype. It’s possible that the mechanisms in place to offset the spending won’t hit projections. But everything in this bill is aimed at helping the average American. Republicans don’t support it because they don’t want to. The fear of being seen as helping the Democratic Party advance policy is greater than any sense of obligation to actually improve the lives of their constituents.