Sometimes, a word or phrase can come to take on a different meaning over time as cultures evolve.
A great example is the term “goat” or “team goat” in sports parlance. It’s no doubt been confusing over the past few years for older sports fans to hear that term used in a positive context. A goat used to be a player or coach who made a visible mistake and became the subject of fan ire to excuse a loss. It’s just a shortened version of the word “scapegoat” and performed the same function.
Now, goat means something completely different. Part of the confusion around the shift when it was happening was that the word was often spoken more than it was used in writing. By now, sports fans of all ages know the word in its fresher meaning is actually “G.O.A.T.” — an acronym for “greatest of all time.” According to USA Today, the earliest known use of the word in that context was way back in 1992, when it was incorporated by Lonnie Ali, the wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, to consolidate his multiple licensing deals. Eight years later, rapper LL Cool J released an album called “GOAT (Greatest of All Time).” From there, the term made its way into the common vernacular and, now, the word is almost exclusively used in that context.
Two things in sports culture sounded the same and one meaning had to go, as it became archaic. That’s fair enough. For all intents and purposes, showing one’s age is the worst thing that can happen when using that term in its previous connotation.
Of course, not all attempts to redefine a word or phrase are so coincidental or innocuous.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has taken on the challenge of redefining the phrase “white nationalism.” Perhaps it’s better to say the challenge has been put to him because he seemed to advocate for white nationalists serving in the military a few months back. The conversation has been reignited because Tuberville has been holding up the process on about 250 military nominations for months over an objection to abortion policy. Because of Tuberville’s blockade, the U.S. Marine Corps was left Monday without a commandant for the first time in more than a century, after the retirement of Gen. David Berger.
In a cable news interview, the white nationalist statement came up again, and Tuberville said, to him, the word didn’t have any racist connotations.
To be clear, the very definition of a white nationalist is, according to Merriam-Webster, “one of a group of militant white people who espouse white supremacy and advocate enforced racial segregation.”
The context of the phrase was provided to Tuberville by Kaitlan Collins, who was conducting the interview, and still, the senator pushed back, saying white nationalists just “have a different view of things.” He called Collins’ definition of the phrase an “opinion.”
That’s a problem. A dictionary definition isn’t an opinion. Yes, words and phrases can change meanings over a long course of time. Descriptive language can become less precise. But this is a very specific term and bad things could happen by using it incorrectly and trying to normalize it.
After the interview (although hardly for the first time) Tuberville was getting hit with another specific word to describe him: racist.
Now, that’s a word that some will argue gets tossed around way too much and has perhaps lost its gravity because of volume. Still, it’s a term with a definition that has stayed the same since its inception. So, is Tuberville really a racist?
Going back to sports, Tuberville was a high school and college football coach for about 40 years before becoming a senator. When he was at Ole Miss, he advocated against fans flying Confederate flags in the stands. That seems like the opposite of racism.
Then again, according to an article published by sports outlet The Ringer in 2020, when Tuberville was campaigning, the former coach was acting more out of self-interest. He reportedly told Howard Burson, the public relations specialist behind the plan to get the flags removed, that, “In the state of Mississippi the best players are Black. With the flags on campus, we’re not getting our share of Black players that are going to other schools.”
Of course, he also recently inferred that Democrats are pro-crime because mostly Black people commit crimes and they’re the Dem voting base.
Racism aside, Tuberville’s history seems to suggest that, more than anything, he’s selfishly transactional. When he was a coach, he made promises to recruits and administrations about staying on the job only to leave for a better opportunity without much of a word to anyone. He took credit for things other coaches accomplished and often trashed former schools and communities he had previously praised, once he was gone, shameless to the obvious problems that presented.
In other words, Tuberville is a politician who seems, unfortunately, made for these times when the color of the sky could be turned into a venomous debate. But no one like Tuberville should be given the power to change the connotations of meaningful phrases just to wriggle out of the tough spot in which they put themselves.