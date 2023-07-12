Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sometimes, a word or phrase can come to take on a different meaning over time as cultures evolve.

A great example is the term “goat” or “team goat” in sports parlance. It’s no doubt been confusing over the past few years for older sports fans to hear that term used in a positive context. A goat used to be a player or coach who made a visible mistake and became the subject of fan ire to excuse a loss. It’s just a shortened version of the word “scapegoat” and performed the same function.

