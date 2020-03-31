Gazette-Mail editorial: Some positives amid the coronavirus peril

Over the weekend, West Virginia officials announced the state had recorded its first death from the coronavirus. It won’t be the last. The governor has taken more restrictive measures to keep West Virginians isolated — the best weapon so far against spreading the virus, which, by the end of Tuesday, likely will have passed 160,000 cases nationally. Such a solution takes a financial and mental toll on many, and no one knows just yet when life can go back to some form of normal.
But there are some good things happening. For the first time in what seems like forever, state and federal governments are working together to protect Americans. Health care workers are putting in heroic efforts in COVID-19 hot spots. In places such as West Virginia, health care authorities are mobilizing to get people access to things like telemedicine.
In Huntington, Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute is coming up with ways to manufacture face shields with 3D printers. Personal protective equipment like those shields, and masks for health care personnel, are in short supply and badly needed.
In Pennsylvania, Fanatics, the licensing company for merchandise for almost all professional and college sports, has stopped manufacturing baseball jerseys, using the material instead to make surgical masks for health care workers. Automotive and industrial plants are repurposing their facilities to make ventilators — another item badly needed, especially for more severe COVID-19 cases.
Back in West Virginia, teachers are sending positive messages to their students every day. Some people are talking to friends and family more than ever, with technology allowing them to break through the isolation of social distancing.
It’s truly amazing. Faced with the worst, so many Americans find creative ways to fight the problem or at least make the best out of it. That’s where hope can be found.
The situation is dire, and it could be a while before there is any good news when it comes to actually battling this virus. But everyone can do something, whether it’s helping supply health care workers or regularly calling a lonely relative. Those seemingly little things will be key to surviving this devastating pandemic.