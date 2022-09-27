Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia effectively outlawed abortion earlier this month, posing plenty of obvious problems for the poor, those without access to proper health care and the victims of sexual assault, not to mention those with complicated pregnancies. But the new law also could pose a problem for many a hypocrite, be it a wealthy man who has impregnated a mistress or a girl from a prominent, conservative family who finds herself in a difficult situation.

Author Leah Hampton knows that a lot of women who get abortions are white, Southern, evangelical Republicans from stable homes with plenty of financial security. That’s because when Hampton was growing up in conservative North Carolina, she was a known liberal and, therefore, a point of contact and help for many a conservative, evangelical friend in trouble.

