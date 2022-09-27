West Virginia effectively outlawed abortion earlier this month, posing plenty of obvious problems for the poor, those without access to proper health care and the victims of sexual assault, not to mention those with complicated pregnancies. But the new law also could pose a problem for many a hypocrite, be it a wealthy man who has impregnated a mistress or a girl from a prominent, conservative family who finds herself in a difficult situation.
Author Leah Hampton knows that a lot of women who get abortions are white, Southern, evangelical Republicans from stable homes with plenty of financial security. That’s because when Hampton was growing up in conservative North Carolina, she was a known liberal and, therefore, a point of contact and help for many a conservative, evangelical friend in trouble.
In an op-ed for Salon, Hampton wrote about one of her closest friends, on the verge of walking down the wedding aisle, asking Hampton to never say anything to her imminently future betrothed about the abortion Hampton helped her get in high school. As Hampton promises she would never say a word, the woman clasps Hampton’s hand and says, “Nobody except you understood.”
This fragile moment is quickly shattered as the bride to be also demands Hampton’s silence on abortion number two, which had occurred the previous summer in a momentary departure of faithfulness to the man she was about to marry.
Hampton writes:
“’You’re the liberal, not me,’ she snapped. ‘That was just a one-off.’ Too stunned to speak, I drew my fingers across my lips in a zipper motion and grabbed the mascara.”
Many are familiar with the story of a woman who had an abortion, or even multiple abortions, and later regretted it. Some of these women are among the most prominent leaders of the pro-life movement. That’s understandable, in a way. It might’ve been better to channel those feelings into compassion and counsel for those going through similar situations instead of leading the charge to outlaw abortion for everyone because of their own guilt, but the dots connect.
It’s a lot harder to wrap one’s head around the “my abortion didn’t count” contingent of pro-lifers. Some know this group exists, but how often is it honestly discussed? It’s certainly less persuasive than the “I made a decision I regret” argument.
Sympathy should be extended for girls or women in conservative, religious households who can’t let their family know they’re pregnant because of what might happen to them as a result. But for those women to then basically erase the event and join the crowd looking to strip that right from other people in the same situation or worse is a strange kind of hypocritical cruelty.
In her piece, Hampton mentions Jamie Miller, of Charleston, a friend of Hampton’s who is well known in the Mountain State for her pro-choice efforts.
Hampton writes about Miller’s work as a volunteer for what was, until a couple of weeks ago, the only clinic in West Virginia to offer abortion services, and how Miller and patients were shouted at and harassed by protesters as Miller would escort the patient to the clinic entrance. Did any of those casting stones at Miller and her charges (in one case, an 11-year-old girl) ever have an abortion? Did any of the men shouting about God and holding signs ever demand a woman get one? Do they know anyone who has been through such a situation? Did they immediately wipe it away and say it didn’t count?
Some might doubt this is something common among those in religious households. Maybe it’s only Hampton’s corner of North Carolina that projected Andy Griffith and Norman Rockwell as a shiny veneer over the oft-shamed human condition.
But that’s not the case. Worldwide, 1 in 4 women has had an abortion, according to Amnesty International. Just by the sheer number, some of those are going to be women from religious households.
Hampton also cites a survey reported by The Christian Post that found up to 70% of women seeking abortions identify as Christian. About 42% of women seeking abortions identify as evangelical or Catholic, the two largest religious opponents of abortion and abortion rights.
Hampton continued to assist women in difficult situations into adulthood, only to see them continue to loudly support pro-life policies and politicians, while projecting a sort of resentment upon Hampton. It’s sad that people who went to Hampton for help at their weakest and found compassion would then look at her so coldly. It’s heartbreaking that, instead of learning compassion, they embraced judgment.
Is that morality? Denial? Entitlement? Self-loathing? Maybe it’s all of those things, pressed under the weight of the idea that girls and women who are sexually active, or even victims of abuse, are whores, while boys and men are just doing what boys and men do.