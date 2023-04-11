A day after millions of Americans celebrated Easter, life got back to normal on Monday morning, complete with yet another mass shooting. This time it happened in downtown Louisville, where a bank was shot up by a former employee, leaving at least four dead, along with the shooter, and nine wounded.
As we’ve mentioned on countless occasions, talking about gun violence in America is extremely difficult, despite the pervasiveness of the problem. There are those who believe the Second Amendment gives them unfettered access to all manner of modern firearms and any discussion around regulations is a violation of that right. There are others who believe no one should have easy access to weapons that are capable of mass killing in minimal time. Between those two poles there are myriad issues that make the whole thing thorny. Part of the unwillingness to really address the issue (aside from all of the money showered on elected officials by the gun lobby) stems from the overwhelming severity and complexity of the problem.
That’s not to say all efforts at making inroads are justifiable.
Last week, when students at a Florida high school entered their psychology teacher’s classroom, there was an assignment written on the board asking them to write their own obituaries because it was their last day on earth, thanks to a school shooter.
It was a thought experiment conducted by the teacher, who told The Washington Post he got the idea while pondering the recent mass shooting at a Nashville school and his own school having an active shooter drill scheduled that day. He wanted students to assess their lives so far and get them to analyze and discuss the issue of gun violence. High-schoolers are certainly old enough to look at the issue, and they know enough about it through the news and the drills they have to do.
It’s easy to see how the teacher’s assignment would backfire spectacularly. (And it did.) Some students were reportedly alarmed by the messaging and were equally distraught by the nature of the assignment. The idea was noble, but the way it was presented was lacking, to put it kindly.
Later that day, according to The Post, the teacher was fired, which presents a set of questions. Should trying to engage those more likely to be targeted by a mass shooting in discussion about the subject in a psychology class be grounds for termination? Was it the topic or the method that was the problem? If it was either, or even both, should there have been a discussion with the teacher, students, parents, etc., along with some type of warning before jumping to a firing?
Then you have the situation in Tennessee, where a Republican-majority legislature expelled two Democratic members, and tried to expel a third, because they took part in a protest against gun violence in the wake of the Nashville shooting. Some legislators have threatened to do it again if those members win their seats back. That is pure partisanship run amok and a clear indicator of squeamishness, if not cowardice. Yes, the protest disrupted legislative business. But if elected officials can’t stomach demonstrators advocating an ideology that runs counter to their own, they’re the ones who shouldn’t be in office. It’s deeply troubling that lawmakers in the majority would use their power to boot colleagues with different views out of elected positions for no better reason than not wanting to hear about gun violence.
But that’s where much of the country is, at least in legislative chambers and some school administration offices, when it comes to this near exclusively American problem. And that’s why nothing changes.