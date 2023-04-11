Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A day after millions of Americans celebrated Easter, life got back to normal on Monday morning, complete with yet another mass shooting. This time it happened in downtown Louisville, where a bank was shot up by a former employee, leaving at least four dead, along with the shooter, and nine wounded.

As we’ve mentioned on countless occasions, talking about gun violence in America is extremely difficult, despite the pervasiveness of the problem. There are those who believe the Second Amendment gives them unfettered access to all manner of modern firearms and any discussion around regulations is a violation of that right. There are others who believe no one should have easy access to weapons that are capable of mass killing in minimal time. Between those two poles there are myriad issues that make the whole thing thorny. Part of the unwillingness to really address the issue (aside from all of the money showered on elected officials by the gun lobby) stems from the overwhelming severity and complexity of the problem.

