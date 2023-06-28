There was constant coverage on cable news and talk radio. Would they be found? Were they OK? What had gone wrong?
Cutting into this was the occasional random comment that too much attention was being paid to a small number of people deemed overly important. There were plenty of real problems. Why was everyone so obsessed with what happened to these rich people?
That’s what the media landscape was like for days after a plane flown by John F. Kennedy Jr., with his wife Carolyn and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette aboard, disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean on July 16, 1999. While speculation ran wild as to what might’ve happened, hope was held out that the three might’ve somehow survived. Two days later, debris from the plane was found. Then, five days after the plane’s disappearance, all three bodies were recovered.
The country has just been through something similar, with the disappearance and eventual discovery of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible, Titan, which lost contact with the surface a little over an hour after beginning its descent to the wreck of the RMS Titanic on June 18. There were two crew aboard: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet. The Titan also carried three passengers: billionaires Hamish Harding and Shahzada Dawood, and Dawood’s son, Suleman.
Rescuers were scrambled and the search lasted days, once again garnering heavy media coverage. When JFK Jr.’s plane disappeared, there was no such thing as social media. The search for the Titan was amplified on Twitter, YouTube and other, similar platforms, with plenty of armchair experts and actual experts weighing in.
By the time the Titan’s debris field was located on the ocean floor by the U.S. Coast Guard last Thursday, national news outfits and randos on the internet had been speculating for days about what might’ve happened, while also producing arguments that were totally unnecessary.
It didn’t take long for some to say the sub’s disappearance was getting too much attention because it had a bunch of rich men aboard, while a ship carrying 209 people that had wrecked in Greece wasn’t getting enough coverage. Some right-wing media outlets blamed the sub’s disappearance on that boogeyman “wokeness,” seizing on a statement Rush had made that he wasn’t hiring a bunch of old, white guys to work on building and testing the Titan, instead going with younger people who could be the vanguard of the next wave of deep-sea exploration enthusiasts.
It’s quite possible that Rush didn’t want the old guard working on his submersible project because he’d have to pay them more and would’ve run into objections to his methods. Greenhorns just thrilled to be there were likely easier to push around.
And there were questions about the methods. Experts raised concern about the construction of the vehicle, using a wireless control unit and that the only point of entry or exit on the sub was bolted shut externally.
The Associated Press reported that a former OceanGate employee filed a lawsuit claiming he’d been fired because of raising concern about the project, including pointing out that the sub’s viewport allegedly wasn’t rated to withstand pressure from the same depths as the rest of the vehicle. Alarms were raised over building the hull out of carbon fiber, which is a light and strong material but not a good choice, as ocean explorer and filmmaker James Cameron, among others, noted, for withstanding the external pressure associated with deep-sea diving.
Whatever the problem, the Coast Guard stated that the wreckage found indicates the sub imploded from depth pressure, killing everyone aboard.
Fascination with a high-profile catastrophe is, for better or worse, fairly natural. It doesn’t mean the lives lost were more or less important than any others, or that people have stopped caring about things like war or poverty. Also, whether a specific type of construction can withstand a certain amount of pressure isn’t a matter of someone’s politics. It’s engineering and math against natural forces, which are predictable to a point but sometimes have a wild card to play.
Some tragedies captivate more people than others, but, at the end of the day, tragedy is tragedy.