For all of the noise from both sides leading up to and during a Wednesday hearing on the value of the Charleston Town Center mall, the result was a pretty fair decision.
After some hardball negotiations during a grueling meeting, the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office placed the value of the shopping center at $21.5 million, which was then approved by the Kanawha County Commission. It’s a good result for local government and the mall’s owners, the Georgia-based Hull Development Group.
The downtrodden mall, once the hub of retail for an entire region, went into receivership more than a year ago, and most of the assets went to U.S. Bank. The Hull Group bought the property from the bank for $7.5 million in May.
It’s understandable that the new owners would balk at paying property taxes on the mall’s assessed value of $51 million after acquiring it for much less. Their argument that it was a fair market price, not the result of a distressed sale, also holds some water, considering U.S. Bank operated the property for 18 months before selling it, rather than putting it up for auction right away.
At the same time, it’s understandable that government agencies relying on property taxes to fund vital operations would want as much revenue as possible from the facility, regardless of its current state.
The Hull Group wanted a valuation of $10 million. The county government wanted $30 million. So, after a lot of barking, they met pretty close to the middle. Whether it ends up being fair in the long run depends on what happens with the Town Center going forward.
Despite a recent willingness to talk with the news media about their plans for the property, Hull Group executives haven’t given a very clear picture of what those plans are. Infrastructure and cosmetic improvements to the mall that once boasted 144 stores but now houses fewer than 70 tenants is a priority Hull Group founder and president Jim Hull has consistently mentioned. Beyond that, it gets a little vague.
The problems stacked against the property are, by this point, pretty well established. Brick-and-mortar shopping destinations are continually losing business to online operations. What’s more, the mall is in an economically depressed region in a state that continues to lose population. It’s also smack dab in the middle of downtown Charleston, so any repurposing would involve demolition, rather than expansion.
The property is hemmed in by parking garages in dire need of renovation or repairs expected to cost millions of dollars. And the Hull Group doesn’t own the entire property. Three of the four anchor-tenant spaces are now in the hands of municipal agencies. In other words, it’s going to be a challenge.
Whatever the case, what happens with the property going forward will mean more to the people of Charleston and the surrounding area than a property tax assessment.