Gov. Jim Justice rushed into a special session that ended up being disastrous for his policy agenda, while making Republican legislators, especially in the Senate, look unprepared and disorganized.

The Legislature, controlled by a GOP supermajority, went 0 for 2 last week, passing neither an income tax cut nor an abortion ban. West Virginia’s better off for it.

