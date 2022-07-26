Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This week’s special session of the West Virginia Legislature paints a bleak picture for the future of a state that has been losing population for 70 years, is economically depressed and ranks among the worst in the country for infrastructure, economic development, education, health and quality of life.

Gov. Jim Justice had been saying for weeks he’d call special session on updating the state’s abortion laws, because the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade left West Virginia with an abortion ban from the 19th century.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you