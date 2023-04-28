He was a scandalous politician, a scandalous TV personality and nearly a scandalous politician again.
Jerry Springer, who died Thursday at age 79, was Trump before Trump. He was Tucker Carlson before Tucker Carlson. Springer was ahead of his time in a not-so-great way, and, even if he wasn’t proud of it, he knew it.
Springer had a long run on Cincinnati’s City Council and served as mayor for two years in the late 1970s. His political career was briefly interrupted in 1974, when he resigned from the council after it was revealed he wrote personal checks for the services of two prostitutes. He won his council seat back in 1975, owing mostly to a brilliant TV campaign.
Perhaps that early media savvy is what made Springer such a successful talk show host, which is what he was best known for.
“The Jerry Springer Show” was unabashed, unashamed dreck. It also was a smash hit. Whether people enjoyed the content, were appalled by it or held in some state of fascination between the two, everyone was watching by around 1997-98. The show, which had been on the air for about six years by then, became an American cultural phenomenon.
Springer appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in 1998, with red horns, a goatee and a barbed tail added to his photo in the style of a crayon defacement typical of adolescents. Beside the photo, bold-type read “Jerry Springer: Sex, Sin & The Death of All We Hold Sacred.”
Audience members in a state of mania chanted “JERRY! JERRY!” as someone’s cousin tried to physically assault another cousin because they were both in love with their other cousin, while the show’s security held them back like officials in the middle of a hockey brawl. Surprise guest after surprise guest was trotted out to reveal they were sleeping with the person who was already on stage and angrily confronting another unfaithful partner. It was all built around shock, sex, escalating threats and the possibility of sex and/or violence on daytime television, always nipped in the bud by security before it went too far.
The show lasted for more than 25 seasons, although it never held the same relevance as that two-year span, especially after credible accusations surfaced that a lot of what happened was staged.
Springer’s own popularity resurged around 2016, when people were drawing comparisons between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, especially the occasional violence at his rallies, and Springer’s show. Springer, a frequent guest on cable news programs around this time, would bemoan the state of politics, pointing out the difference between entertainment and the seriousness of governing a country. In one of those interviews, a smug pundit asked Springer why he wasn’t running for office if he was so concerned. Springer’s response was both self-aware and a little sad. He said he knew who he was. He knew what he had done to his own reputation. He knew the difference between riling people up and giving them a show and running a democracy. (Springer did seriously consider running for governor of Ohio in 2018 but didn’t enter the race.)
The thing is, a lot of people don’t distinguish politics or cable news from entertainment anymore, and Springer is part of what led to that.
Consider the following titles of show segments: “Things are getting weird fast,” “If anyone would know about aliens, it would probably be me,” “Reporter confronts trans teacher who wears Z-cup prosthetic breasts,” “This will make you sick to your stomach” and “Tennessee man eating only McDonald’s for 100 days to lose weight.”
Those aren’t titles of “Jerry Springer” segments, they’re a random assortment of Tucker Carlson clips from the past few months available on YouTube. Carlson, Alex Jones and others like them, including political figures like Trump or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are the embodiment of the full-circle moment Springer had a hand in creating. They might be acting or they might really believe the things they say, but it doesn’t matter, because they’ve occupied positions where they are viewed as authorities and set the parameters for what matters to a sizable segment of the country.
It’s sadly humorous to think of Rolling Stone’s pearl clutching over the decay of American culture in 1998 when viewing the modern landscape. Springer was not the bottom by a long stretch. He just started digging before everyone else.
In recent years, Springer shouldered the blame for lowering the bar and often expressed regret. Perspective can be hard to find when you’re raking in cash and the object of admiration or scorn of an entire country. There are a whole lot of people in that same position today, and they don’t seem any wiser.