He was a scandalous politician, a scandalous TV personality and nearly a scandalous politician again.

Jerry Springer, who died Thursday at age 79, was Trump before Trump. He was Tucker Carlson before Tucker Carlson. Springer was ahead of his time in a not-so-great way, and, even if he wasn’t proud of it, he knew it.

