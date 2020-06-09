Gazette-Mail editorial: Stay safe in the heat

Tuesday was a scorcher, with high humidity and temperatures passing 90. Wednesday is expected to be much the same.
As West Virginians follow public health guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, they also need to remember to exercise caution and not overdo it in hot, humid weather.
Excessive activity and physical conditions ranging from obesity to poor circulation, along with age, can be factors contributing to heat stroke, heat exhaustion, cramps and other serious health problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Remember to drink plenty of water, even if you’re not necessarily thirsty, and try to limit physical activity to hours of the day when the temperatures are lower. Make sure to check on older family members and make sure they have access to air conditioning.
Of course, it’s vitally important to remember that temperatures soar inside parked cars. Do not leave children or pets inside a vehicle for any reason. The CDC estimates about 600 people a year die from heat-related incidents.
High body temperature, headache, dizziness and nausea, along with a rapid pulse and vomiting, can be signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, according to the CDC. In the case of heatstroke, it’s recommended to call 911 before moving the victim to a cooler place and giving them a cool bath. If it’s a suspected heatstroke, don’t give the victim anything to drink.
Similar guidelines go for heat exhaustion, although it isn’t necessary to call 911 and the victim can be given sips of water. Although medical help should be sought if symptoms get worse or last longer than an hour.
It’s expected to cool down over the next few days, but it’s only June and, as the climate has warmed, this region has experienced many more days with temperatures in the 90s than it did 20 to 30 years ago. (The New York Times even has a searchable database where you can view the number of days that topped 90 in your town recently, compared to 30 years prior).
Have fun in the sun, but don’t forget to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and take other precautions as necessary (while also following all public health guidelines to keep the coronavirus at bay).
If you see a child or a pet left alone in a car, notify police.
Stay safe out there.