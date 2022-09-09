Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

News that Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, tried to get Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, who is challenging Blair for his leadership position, out of government and into a specially created job is another example of the brazen lack of subtlety among West Virginia politicians. (Recall Tudor’s biscuits on every legislator’s desk when a bill to mandate calorie counts on menus was debated; or auto magnate Bill Cole, as Senate president, shepherding along a bill banning the sale of Teslas in West Virginia). It’s also another indicator of the widening chasm between Republicans in a state party that controls virtually every function of government.

In an Aug. 29 meeting in Blair’s office with legislative leaders, legal counsel and state education officials, the Senate president removed Rucker as chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, then pitched her a job offer with the state, according to West Virginia MetroNews. Rucker declined. Blair gave a smidge of effort to pass the exchange off as something other than an attempt to buy out the competition, but this was a naked quid pro quo.

