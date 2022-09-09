News that Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, tried to get Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, who is challenging Blair for his leadership position, out of government and into a specially created job is another example of the brazen lack of subtlety among West Virginia politicians. (Recall Tudor’s biscuits on every legislator’s desk when a bill to mandate calorie counts on menus was debated; or auto magnate Bill Cole, as Senate president, shepherding along a bill banning the sale of Teslas in West Virginia). It’s also another indicator of the widening chasm between Republicans in a state party that controls virtually every function of government.
In an Aug. 29 meeting in Blair’s office with legislative leaders, legal counsel and state education officials, the Senate president removed Rucker as chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, then pitched her a job offer with the state, according to West Virginia MetroNews. Rucker declined. Blair gave a smidge of effort to pass the exchange off as something other than an attempt to buy out the competition, but this was a naked quid pro quo.
It’s probably a good thing it didn’t work. In her time in office, Rucker has shown nothing but disdain for public education and has been a driving force behind charter school and voucher laws that divert taxpayer money from public schools. She’s also backed bills to loosen vaccination requirements for children entering public schools, which would undercut one of the few areas where West Virginia is among the top states in the nation. Putting Rucker in the Department of Education would be akin to hiring a pyromaniac as security for a warehouse storing gasoline and paper products.
Blair said he wanted Rucker to serve in a new role as a kind of liaison between the Department of Education and nontraditional alternatives to public education. There could be an argument that there’s some value to such a position, but Blair did this just for Rucker. The job wasn’t offered to anyone else and the offer didn’t come from education officials, but Blair himself, according to the MetroNews report. Rucker said Blair knew at the time she was planning to run against him for Senate president.
Kudos to Rucker for being concerned about the legitimacy of the hiring process, even though she helped pave the way for a charter school system that has absolutely no public accountability.
There aren’t any winners here. Blair is a the leader of a Republican supermajority in the Senate that ranges from pretty darn right all the way out to the right-field warning track (which is where you’ll find the likes of Rucker, Robert Karnes, R-Raleigh, and Mike Azinger, R-Wood). Rucker wants to empower this element of the party after the Senate passed an abortion ban she viewed as too soft and the Legislature as a whole failed to enact a law on the issue during a special session.
It’s hard to sympathize with Blair, but it’s also easy to see where he’s coming from. Rucker was useful to the GOP when former Senate president Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, was trying to shortcut the legislative process to pass a dubious omnibus education bill (which also lacked subtlety in that it offered pay raises for public school teachers but authorized charter schools). In fact, it was Carmichael who made Rucker chairwoman of the Education Committee, because he knew the bill wouldn’t get past then-Sen. Kenny Mann, R-Monroe.
Rucker did help get the bill out of the Senate in the 2019 regular session, and helped eventually pass a different version of the bill in a special session that year. But, in going after public educators, Carmichael had committed political suicide, losing his primary race in 2020. And Rucker is of little political value to Blair if she’s trying to take his job.
Rucker did the right thing in turning down Blair’s offer. Don’t expect to see those first five words in a sentence again anytime soon, though.