It shouldn’t have required a Supreme Court ruling to determine that when the West Virginia Constitution says the governor “shall reside” in “the seat of government,” that means living in Charleston. But that’s what it took, as Gov. Jim Justice has flouted the constitution for his entire first term, continuing to live in Lewisburg, more than a two-hour drive from the capital city.
On Friday, the West Virginia Supreme Court ruled 4-1 in favor of Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, who filed suit against the governor in 2018 for Justice’s refusal to live in Charleston.
Asked about the ruling on Monday, Gov. Justice said there were more important things to worry about at the moment. He is correct, but when Sponaugle filed the lawsuit two years ago, Justice’s refusal to act as a full-time governor was not just an embarrassment, but a problem. Justice was consistently out-of-touch with what was happening in the Legislature, and was initially nowhere to be found when teachers and school service personnel went on strike statewide after being offered a paltry 1% raise.
His absenteeism was a problem in 2019, when an unpopular education bill — with a teacher pay raise attached, but contingent on approval of all other elements of the legislation — was jammed through the state Senate, causing another strike. Justice arrived in Charleston to try and broker a straight pay raise with no strings attached, but it was a haphazard attempt late in the session, and it failed.
Yes, Justice has been on the job much more over the past year. The coronavirus pandemic has forced him to step up and focus on governing the state. And he’s done better than most would expect. But it’s hard to imagine that same commitment would be on display without a true emergency.
While the letter of the law on the governor’s residence is important, the spirit is even more significant. If Justice were residing two hours away but still showing up and putting in the work in the time before the pandemic, it’s doubtful anyone would have a problem with where he slept at night. But Justice wasn’t doing the job, and it was showing.
It’s a shame taxpayer money had to be wasted to enforce such an obvious rule, but being the governor requires more than literally phoning it in to underlings in another city, and only intervening personally when it’s too late.