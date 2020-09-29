Few, if anyone, could have imagined just how much COVID-19 would change life in America when the virus first started spreading in a noticeable way back in February.
Even when medical experts in academia started predicting hundreds of thousands of deaths and no real way to live life normally until a vaccine arrived — which they said likely wouldn’t happen for at least 18 months — it was all a bit hard to fathom.
Americans are resilient. They find a way to cope. But as this pandemic verges on eight months and is mixed with civil unrest, reopening schools and a presidential election, resolve is starting to fray among some. Even here in West Virginia, it’s not uncommon lately to see a customer in a store refusing to wear a mask, or employees at certain businesses wearing face coverings down around the chin or hanging from an ear, which does nothing to stop the spread of the virus.
Public health officials are leaning on the general public, urging everyone to recommit in taking this seriously. And they’re right to do so. That doesn’t mean it’s not difficult.
For some, there are silver linings. Working from home and helping with a child’s education can give a person a better sense of family involvement or greater appreciation for certain aspects of life that might have been neglected in normal times. Even those types of things can be hard to appreciate after so many months. And some — medical workers, food-service industry personnel and grocery workers, for example — have had little opportunity to list silver linings, as they put themselves at risk every day. Many others find themselves unemployed.
Still, no matter the situation, taking a brief moment every day to get some perspective is crucial. If you’ve kept your job, if you’ve been allowed to work from home, be thankful for that. Be thankful for the people who have continued to work and provide essential services for everyone else. If you’ve avoided becoming sick, be thankful for your health. If you’re feeling lonely, be thankful for the friends or family you have, and those who have kept you feeling connected during this difficult time.
Find gratitude for the medical professionals working to end this terrible disease with a vaccine. Take heart in knowing that, although sometimes it doesn’t feel like it, this won’t last forever. Find a few minutes for some quiet gratitude. It makes it easier to put the shoulder back to the wheel.