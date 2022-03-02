Congratulations, to the Republican supermajority in the West Virginia House of Delegates, which again scored an almost entirely meaningless victory Tuesday in passing a bill that makes COVID-19 mask mandates and vaccination requirements illegal.
The bill was originally fodder for a fervent base of anti-vaxxers, the woefully misled or misinformed and conspiracy theorists that now make up a chunk of the GOP’s core voters. There are all kinds of reasons it’s a bad bill, including the one just mentioned. There’s also the irony of Republicans preaching local control to avoid taking action themselves while using “small government” as a shield, then going in completely the opposite direction when local control in most areas of the state turned out to include continuing to wear masks and asking that people either get vaccinated or submit to testing.
But what makes it all pretty much meaningless is the recent announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that many Americans, vaccinated or not, no longer need to wear masks indoors. The West Virginia GOP has finally found itself on the side of public health experts. All it took was two years and more than 951,000 deaths in the United States, including 6,381 in West Virginia, as of Wednesday.
There are some caveats to the CDC announcement. The agency has a color-coded map of every county in the country and is still advising Americans to wear masks indoors where the risk for infection is high, and nearly every county in West Virginia falls under that category. Still, most public health experts believe this is finally winding down, and many school districts, businesses and other organizations have dropped mask requirements, along with requirements that employees either show proof of vaccination or wear a mask and submit to COVID-19 testing.
So, this bill addresses a perceived problem that likely will be irrelevant by the time it reaches the governor’s desk. The bill also does not override a federal mandate upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court that continues to require some health care workers to wear masks. Furthermore, the bill is specific to COVID-19, so it provides no assurances to the masses for which it was crafted, should another pandemic with a different name break out in the future. The bill, for all practical purposes, does absolutely nothing.
Yet, the House still voted on it, and it still passed, 80-16. House Republicans seemed to want to make sure their support of a useless bill was documented as public record.
What is worth talking about is that the ignorance or misinformation regarding public health, and the so-called right of some to put the health of others in jeopardy, was placed on equal footing with those who would do the right thing. Delegate Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, said as much as the bill was debated Tuesday. That’s something to remember down the road, when the nightmare of this pandemic is, hopefully, a memory and when, even more hopefully, the madness that descended on some during the past two years has lifted.