Things are looking way up for Pleasants County and the Pleasants Power Station.
The coal-fired power plant has been slated for closure multiple times over the past few years, propped up by all manner of West Virginia government intervention, including special tax breaks.
Now, it appears the plant (which again was slated to shut down this year) will be purchased and converted to a facility that runs on hydrogen to produce electricity. It’s huge news that means jobs will be saved and investments in a community that was just holding on to this facility will skyrocket.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a hopeful announcement in West Virginia without a dash of cold water. Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell simultaneously broke the news and tempered expectations, telling Gazette-Mail reporter Mike Tony it’s not a done deal yet. A purchase agreement has been signed, Powell said, but it requires approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. An agreement with FirstEnergy concerning an adjacent property also has to come through.
Right now, Powell is the only one talking. A representative for FirstEnergy declined comment and officials with Omnis Fuel Technologies — the prospective buyer — couldn’t be reached for comment earlier this week.
“It’s too early to cut the ribbon,” Powell told Tony. “We’re not quite there yet.”
An answer from the FERC could arrive as soon as next week.
It’s always difficult to gauge these sorts of things in West Virginia. Big announcements sometimes have a way of not panning out, and there are all kinds of regulatory, legal and financial curveballs that could arise. Hopes have been high in nearly every inch of the Mountain State over some big announcement before, only to be followed by a letdown.
However, discussions about converting the Pleasants plant didn’t come out of nowhere, and a purchase agreement is much more solid than that dreaded phrase, “memorandum of understanding.” With the additional industries a hydrogen plant can generate, this could be huge for Pleasants County and the entire state. Hopefully, it’ll all happen.
By the way, we’ve frequently criticized the state government and government officials for intervening to keep the plant limping along when it was clearly noncompetitive economically. If it turns out that those actions helped this deal get done, then we were wrong and don’t mind admitting it. There are worse things to be wrong about.