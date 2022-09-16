Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“Thank God for Mississippi” is a phrase, heavy with sarcasm, that is commonly recognized among West Virginians.

It’s mostly used when any kind of nationwide statistics or rankings are released regarding economic development, infrastructure, education, physical and mental health, quality of life and/or poverty, among other measures of prosperity. If West Virginia isn’t dead last in any category, it’s usually because Mississippi has managed to remain slightly worse.

