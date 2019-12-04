Gazette-Mail editorial: Thank you, troops

This week, more than 160 troops from the West Virginia National Guard’s 157th Military Police Company, 771st Troop Command Battalion, were deployed to the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where they will spend most of the next year of their lives.
It is impossible to thank these brave men and women enough for the sacrifices they make on behalf of the country. Their role is vital, and they unfailingly answer the call when needed. In carrying out their mission, they leave family, friends and loved ones behind. Some will miss the births of children. Others will miss significant events in the lives of those they leave until their deployment is complete. No matter the role they fulfill on deployment, what these men and women give up to serve is immeasurable.
At the same time, there must also be a hope that, one day, there will not be a need for such a deployment.
The prison at Guantanamo Bay was opened 17 years ago under broad executive powers given to President George W. Bush in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The prison was infamous for torture of detainees, who were not afforded any due process both because of policies enacted for Bush’s “War on Terror” and the facility’s location. While there were high-value assets detained, there were many who were falsely imprisoned and did not see their own families and loved ones for years. It is a symbol of many of the blunders made in an attempt to corral terrorist organizations overseas.
The facility, which once held nearly 800 inmates, now houses 40. An attempt to close the prison by President Barack Obama met stiff resistance from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, who didn’t want those prisoners transferred into the United States. Last year, President Donald Trump enacted an executive order to keep Guantanamo Bay operational indefinitely.
The U.S. military remains engaged in Iraq and Afghanistan as a result of decisions made following the 2001 terrorist attacks on American soil. According to the West Virginia National Guard, there are currently 1,000 men and women from Mountain State Guard units deployed across the globe. Hopefully, they will remain safe in helping to keep our nation secure. And, hopefully, there will be a day when they can all come home without the looming specter of a redeployment.