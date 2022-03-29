Sunday night, no one could sleep. Americans chatted or texted about their shock and disbelief. By Monday, the country had entered the meme-phase, where every inch of the internet was plastered with photos captioned with jokes.
Sometime late Monday night into Tuesday morning, the moralizing phase had taken over, with people shaming the meme-makers and sharers for their callousness. By the time this appears in print, it’s likely, though not guaranteed, that the burnout phase will have set in, and most everyone will have moved on to something else.
After everything this country has been through in recent years, it’s almost shocking that people can still be shocked. Yet, shocked they were, as actor Will Smith walked onto the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday night and slapped comedian Chris Rock, who had just made a joke about Smith’s wife. Smith then returned to his seat, and loudly repeated some choice words — so choice that they can’t be repeated here.
Adding to the strangeness, Smith remained in his seat until receiving the Oscar for best actor, and then gave an emotional, but also long and rambling, acceptance speech.
Once everyone in the United States had found a way to see the incident, mostly online (the television broadcast muted sound and stayed on a freeze frame of Rock until things had calmed down), the hot takes began. Indeed, a running analysis has been underway since Sunday night from friends texting to people who sit next to each other in offices to cable news and talk radio, including the typically sheltered bubble of sports talk.
Did Smith cross a line? Did Rock know Smith’s wife had alopecia before making a joke about her hair? Was it an appropriate joke? Even if it was inappropriate, is it ever justified to hit someone in the face at an awards show? Is Will Smith, just in general, OK?
Then came the frame-by-frame analysis and, of course, at least two conspiracy theories.
Did you see that Smith actually laughed initially, then looked over to see his wife’s withering glance, and after that everything went south? Was this all staged? Did they know Smith was going to win the Oscar, and was that the only reason he wasn’t dragged out of the building?
Not that it matters, but our take is that it was a bad joke, although hardly as scathing as jokes from award shows past. Smith shouldn’t have slapped Rock over it, nor shouted obscenities from his seat. Like it or not, you can’t just go around whacking people upside the head because they said something you didn’t like, even though that’s exactly what Smith did with no apparent repercussions, as of yet.
Then again, one could argue that Smith did Rock a favor. The Washington Post reported ticket sales for the comedian’s tour have skyrocketed, adding that tickets that were going for $46 on the secondary market are now selling at a minimum of $341.
Beyond the spectacle of what happened, the online mockery and subsequent shaming of that mockery, with the inevitable broader questions about society in general, it’s fair to ask whether what happened was newsworthy or important. Whatever anyone would argue, the response made it clear that it was, especially in a world where news and entertainment are now so often the same thing.