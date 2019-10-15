Gazette-Mail editorial: The age of rage

Most Americans will agree that they now live in a time when anger and rage are regular tools of communication. People rant and rave at each other and, each day, something new emerges to keep the fires roaring.
Last week, the NPR podcast “Hidden Brain” took a look at the concept of outrage, and explored some interesting finds.
Experts interviewed explained that outrage is an emotion hardwired into the human brain as a societal means for keeping order. If there is a transgression, the resulting outrage holds that person accountable for their actions. Brain imaging shows people actually get a little spike of pleasure from outrage and doling out punishment.
Of course, social media has drastically changed how this behavior is exhibited. For one, the outrage response was developed when those making decisions typically had to be face-to-face with the transgressor. Reactions had to be thought out, because, barring a serious criminal offense, this interaction would shape relationships going forward. You wouldn’t necessarily want to lose it on your neighbor for accidentally raking some leaves into your yard if you were going to be living next to them for several years.
As the podcast put it, the outrage and punishment response carried with it a cost for rendering judgment. Obviously, through things like Twitter or Facebook, that cost is drastically reduced, if it exists at all. Plus, through social media, people get a literal count of “likes,” instead of a more complex reaction, and may base future behavior on what garners popular response and what doesn’t.
Researchers found a social media post that carries strong “moral/emotional” language has a higher percentage of getting more likes and retweets, which imparts a social reward (not to mention that bump of pleasure from the brain) to the person who created it.
There are some obvious pitfalls. Yes, outrage can have real-world outcomes, and even accomplish some form of justice, but it’s not very good at creating converts. Even face-to-face, how likely are you to change your mind on an issue because someone is yelling at you and calling you an idiot? Experts have found that modern outrage is essentially preaching to a really large choir.
So why can’t everyone take a deep breath, and come to the table to exchange ideas? The podcast offers some interesting motivations for sustaining over-the-top rage, two of which make a lot of sense. First, people like being outraged, whether owing to the “ancient circuitry” of the human mind or simply the state of the world in which they are now living. Secondly, rage sells. It drives up audience numbers and rakes in more advertising dollars. It compels viewers or followers to spend money on the book this pundit just published or the merchandise that YouTuber is hawking. It lands speaking gigs and publicity tours. Rage is a brand.
What gets lost is nuance. In-depth examinations of issues are bypassed for the quick hit telling you where to funnel your anger. Complicated situations aren’t given the attention they deserve. And incorrect information can become truth, as the original, viral flashpoint will garner more attention than a follow-up explaining the context or even pointing out falsehoods. People also can become anesthetized to the wall of noise to the point that they miss things of actual importance.
The question for everyone now is if this is the way to carry on. Cultivated silos of rage are not a productive way forward for any society. A call for sanity in the most insane of times can easily be snuffed out, but, eventually, it has to be answered. Although some may enjoy it now, a lifetime or even generation of anger will only cause those who carry it forward to consume themselves.