That quote was posted by many a West Virginia University football fan on social media late Thursday night as the Mountaineers dropped their season opener against arch-rival Pitt in a renewal of the Backyard Brawl. It was the first meeting of the two teams separated by a few miles of Interstate in 11 years, thanks to the ever-changing landscape of college football conferences and the nightmare of scheduling.
WVU has been a team in search of a signature win for a couple of seasons, and toppling a ranked Pitt squad would’ve done the trick. No doubt, hopes were high. The loss for many was that much more painful because of those high hopes, further validated as the Mountaineers seemed to have the game in hand a few times, only to falter in the waning seconds.
For some it was, indeed, the hope that killed their spirits.
A lot of people probably know that specific quote from the Apple+ TV series “Ted Lasso,” about a former American college football coach taking the reins of an English football — soccer — team. Lasso laments the quote as his team are on the brink of relegation, likely to fall out of England’s top tier Premier League because of their place in the standings. To him, it doesn’t make sense.
It’s an authentic quote from the world of soccer in the United Kingdom. Over there, towns the size of Charleston have their own clubs, many going back to the early 1800s, that compete in the Football Association’s multiple tiers of professional and semi-professional leagues. Towns live and die with their clubs on a level college football fans can recognize and empathize with, though even the most diehard college football enthusiasts might struggle to fully comprehend it.
From the Premier League on down, hope is a strange commodity treated by some with temperance or wariness, if not outright suspicion and hostility. Two centuries of a club’s peaks and valleys over a span of generations will do that to people.
So, best off not to hope, right? Bullocks to anyone who would say tis better to have loved and lost than never loved at all. Don’t get your hopes up, and you’ll never be disappointed. There’s a certain familiarity with that sentiment in West Virginia. It’s got a bit of a dour, Appalachian sensibility to it that goes well beyond the realm of sports.
But there’s another, perhaps less-well-known axiom, at least in the current cultural moment, which is “Without hope, you cannot start the day.”
Most everyone is wired to hope for something, even if it might seem meager or small. Hope is what makes life exciting. Sure, sometimes hopes can be unrealistic. And it’s true that having hope dashed is one of the most devastating feelings a human can experience. But would the highs of hope fulfilled feel as wonderful without the risk of the lows? Always receiving the heart’s desire is boring and stagnant. Indeed, if this were the natural state of things, one would not even know to feel good about it.
Hope is agony and ecstasy, and no one can live without it.