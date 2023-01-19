Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As expected, after Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 50% income tax cut easily cleared the West Virginia House of Delegates, it received a frosty reception in the state Senate. Even before the bill had passed the House, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said the bill would be dead on arrival in the upper chamber.

Tarr asked all the right questions in a grilling of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy during a committee meeting Wednesday, including what the administration plans to do when a temporary — and dubious — surplus, which would allow for creation of a reserve fund to offset revenue losses, runs out.

