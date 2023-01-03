Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was injured on the play. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
For better or worse, NFL fans are used to seeing players carried off the field on stretchers or being laid on a cart and ferried into the locker room. Teammates are used to it, too.
An ambulance on the field though, is something else. Fans and players alike were rattled Monday night when Buffalo Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin took a helmet to the midsection in tackling Cincinnati Bengals’ receiver Tee Higgins, sprung back up, then clutched his chest and collapsed. Emergency responders performed CPR on Hamlin on the field for close to 10 minutes. Players from both teams cried and prayed. You could hear a pin drop among the more than 66,000 fans in Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored and he was placed in the ambulance and rushed to University of Cincinnati Hospital. The reports were bleak. Hamlin had a pulse but wasn’t breathing on his own, media reports said. He was listed in critical condition. By Tuesday, it was confirmed Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. He remained in critical condition, although his vital signs had stabilized. His fate is far from settled.
There were reports that officials initially wanted to resume play. The injury occurred six minutes into the first quarter of a game with huge implications for the playoffs. The coaches, however, took their teams off the field, and the game has been postponed.
Players have played on through a lot, including a brutal hit to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tugovailoa in a game earlier this season where it appeared at the time the signal caller might’ve suffered a catastrophic brain injury. But Tugovailoa’s heart didn’t stop. He might not have known where he was or what had just happened, but he didn’t require resuscitation on the field.
Hamlin’s injury was a case in which playing football was placed in stark comparison with the value of human life, and the latter is clearly more important. It was good to see fans, other NFL teams and players voicing their support for Hamlin on social media and recognizing the game needed to be postponed. It was even more encouraging to see Bengals fans lighting candles outside the hospital in a show of support for a player on the opposing team. NFL fans are fierce and loyal, but most recognize real world priorities over the game when they see them.
There were, unfortunately, some clearly bad takes out there. Sports pundit Skip Bayless questioned in a tweet the logistics of being able to make the game up at some other point this late into the season, while trying to shoehorn in that it wasn’t the most important concern at the moment.
ESPN analyst Leonardo Pagnatti Jr. jumped on board with Bayless, saying the game needed to be played because he had a bet riding on it, tweeting “I’ve got a parlay to win!” Pagnatti later tweeted the game should resume and Hamlin’s horrific situation is “what [players] sign up for!” Pagnatti has since deleted his Twitter account.
In a truly depraved move, a contingent of anti-vaxxers tried to falsely blame Hamlin’s heart attack on the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s hard to believe anyone would make such remarks with a player’s life in jeopardy, but it appears, barely into 2023, that’s still the state of things in the U.S.
All that should matter is Hamlin’s survival and recovery, and it’s encouraging that’s clearly how most view the situation. Unfortunately, there’s always going to be some dreck that tags along.