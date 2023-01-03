Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

APTOPIX Bills Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was injured on the play. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

 Joshua A. Bickel - freelancer, FR171905 AP

For better or worse, NFL fans are used to seeing players carried off the field on stretchers or being laid on a cart and ferried into the locker room. Teammates are used to it, too.

An ambulance on the field though, is something else. Fans and players alike were rattled Monday night when Buffalo Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin took a helmet to the midsection in tackling Cincinnati Bengals’ receiver Tee Higgins, sprung back up, then clutched his chest and collapsed. Emergency responders performed CPR on Hamlin on the field for close to 10 minutes. Players from both teams cried and prayed. You could hear a pin drop among the more than 66,000 fans in Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

