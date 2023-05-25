Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The development of artificial intelligence has been a long march that has made some giant leaps and captured headlines recently. In every discussion of advancing the technology, multiple weighty questions emerge around reliance on technology, what it might do to the workforce, how it might be misused and, of course, whether something created by humans could eventually outthink its makers and wreak some sort of dystopian havoc.

It’s a lot to take in, and some of the creators behind the technology can sometimes make the topic more confusing.

Recommended for you