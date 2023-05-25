The development of artificial intelligence has been a long march that has made some giant leaps and captured headlines recently. In every discussion of advancing the technology, multiple weighty questions emerge around reliance on technology, what it might do to the workforce, how it might be misused and, of course, whether something created by humans could eventually outthink its makers and wreak some sort of dystopian havoc.
It’s a lot to take in, and some of the creators behind the technology can sometimes make the topic more confusing.
For instance, leaders at OpenAI, the company behind the renowned ChatGPT program (which can be used as innocently as helping someone draft a letter and as malevolently as writing a student’s entire term paper), released a statement this week urging regulatory oversight of AI, noting that the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity. At the same time, they extolled AI’s virtues.
This ongoing contradiction was noted in a Washington Post story that reported OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifying last week before Congress that artificial intelligence “could cause significant harm to the world” while, in the same breath, saying his company would continue to produce such technology.
So, the people who created computer programs designed to learn and exceed humans in some skills now say the government needs to regulate it as it continues to develop so that doesn’t happen.
Existential concerns aside, there are some practical matters at hand. Slowing AI development, as OpenAI leaders warned and The Post reported, puts the U.S. at a disadvantage in this strange new technology race. China in particular is ramping up its AI arsenal and many European countries are developing more sophisticated technology at a faster rate. Having the United States rely on foreign powers for technology used in homes, businesses, financial institutions and even on an industrial scale would not only be a financial setback but also come with plenty of security risks. Other practical concerns center around how the technology can be used to spread misinformation.
The regulatory need seems fairly immediate, but whether lawmakers can properly address such a concern is questionable. Many federal and state agencies and lawmakers still haven’t gotten their heads around out how to police the internet or social media. AI, with its potential benefits and numerous drawbacks, is more complicated, while the programs and their uses evolve every day.
With creators praising the technology and simultaneously sounding the alarm, it begs the question: Why create AI in the first place? For better or worse, it doesn’t really matter, because, to use a very low-tech metaphor, that horse is out of the barn.