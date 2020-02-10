Gazette-Mail editorial: The consequence of voting with conscience

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has reaped the online ire of the president of the United States after voting for Donald Trump’s removal in an impeachment trial that had no witnesses.
In any other time in American history, this would be entirely bizarre and unhinged. These are not normal times. If you go against this president, this is what happens.
Without sinking into the morass of traded barbs, what makes this unique is that Trump is attacking a Democratic senator as if he expected him to throw his lot in with the GOP, which moved to quickly defend and acquit its president.
There’s a reason. Trump remains popular in West Virginia, and Manchin always does the calculus regarding how voters back home are going to react before proceeding. In fact, Manchin has been pivotal in moving Trump policies and highly controversial nominees, such as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, through the Senate. When Manchin didn’t fall in line regarding Trump’s tax cuts, a similar scenario played out in the national media as Trump fought unsuccessfully for Manchin’s Republican opponent in 2018.
Manchin said he thought long and hard about the articles of impeachment against Trump, and concluded the evidence was there that the president abused his power and tried to obstruct the resulting investigation. Therefore, he had to vote for Trump’s removal. Manchin’s statement was quite different from fellow Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who parroted White House statements about “reversing the 2016 election” (a preposterous idea when considering impeachment is a constitutional tool to remove a president who has performed unethically, broken the law or is unfit for office).
No doubt, Manchin made calculations regarding his vote. It would be surprising if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., or Trump himself wasn’t lobbying Manchin when it appeared there might have been enough votes in the Senate to open Trump’s trial to witnesses. And, perhaps, Manchin voted with the president so often previously because he was seriously considering coming back to West Virginia for a 2020 gubernatorial run. Maybe this latest decision improves Manchin’s prospects for a vice presidential spot on the Democratic ticket or a cabinet post should the Democrats retake the White House.
Or maybe, just maybe, Manchin saw beyond the political theater and recognized the preponderance of evidence and testimony presented in the House showed the president violated his oath of office. Perhaps Manchin really did cast a vote for democracy, realizing that excusing Trump’s behavior was giving the president license to subvert the republic into an autocracy.
Whatever happens next, and regardless of who tweets what, Manchin can rest assured he did what he thought was right for the country and for West Virginia, whether anyone chooses to recognize it or not.