Danny Masterson, the actor behind the wisecracking character Steven Hyde in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” was convicted last week on two counts of rape in California. The charges stem from incidents dating back to between 2001 and 2003, when Masterson drugged and raped the women.
The assaults went unreported for years, according to prosecutors, partly because of Masterson’s position in the church of Scientology, which is well-known for its celebrity members, some of whom serve to deflect attention from the organization’s reported abuse of members who aren’t famous. Scientology also is notorious for its harassment of former members who criticize the group and its crack legal team that stifles such criticism.
In Masterson’s case, prosecutors said Scientology officials kept the victims, who also were Scientologists, from going to police for years by telling them they weren’t raped or that the victims were at fault for what happened. They were told they couldn’t go to law enforcement.
Scientology, founded by the late c-list science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, might not seem much like a church in many ways, but its tax-exempt status and enabling all manner of alleged abuse while protecting the abusers puts the organization in familiar territory. The Catholic Church has been reeling for the past 20 years as allegations of child sexual abuse continue to surface, along with reports that the church, instead of taking action against its clergy, swept things under the rug by transferring predatory clergy to other parishes.
There also have been recent allegations of financial abuse, which hits close to home in West Virginia, given the ouster of former Wheeling-Charleston Diocese bishop Michael Bransfield after it was revealed that he lived lavishly off the Church’s coffers.
Just last month, the attorney general of Illinois released a report from a massive investigation finding more than 450 clergy members in that state abused about 2,000 children since 1950. The report is riddled with cases where the Church didn’t act on allegations of abuse, hesitated to confront those accused or simply dismissed the allegation, allowing abusers to remain in positions of power and continue their abhorrent behavior.
A similar scandal hit the Southern Baptist Convention last year, prompting a Department of Justice investigation.
Abusers don’t always hide behind the ramparts of religion. Any bureaucracy in which they can entrench themselves in a position of power over their victims and protection from anyone who might hold them accountable will do.
Dr. Larry Nassar is believed to have molested more than 265 girls during his near 20-year tenure as a physician for the U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics team. Complaints about Nassar were made as early as the 1990s, but no one took a serious look at his behavior until around 2015. Nassar initially pleaded guilty to charges of receiving child pornography and tampering with evidence in 2017. Charges and convictions relating to sexual abuse would follow.
It shouldn’t have taken 20 years to bring a monster like Nassar down. Aside from allegations that the FBI bungled certain parts of the investigation, there were people in the system who knew about his behavior and did nothing, either because they didn’t want to believe it or didn’t want to risk their own careers. They have to ask themselves every day how many more kids became Nassar’s victims because they didn’t say or do anything.
It’s hard to go up against a system that would rather smooth over a lumpy rug than address a fundamental rot at its center. However, hoping someone will change or the whole problem will just go away with dust settling over time or a change of scenery doesn’t work. It only enables more of the same from people likely already so broken they don’t even believe they should be held responsible for their actions.