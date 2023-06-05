Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Danny Masterson, the actor behind the wisecracking character Steven Hyde in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” was convicted last week on two counts of rape in California. The charges stem from incidents dating back to between 2001 and 2003, when Masterson drugged and raped the women.

The assaults went unreported for years, according to prosecutors, partly because of Masterson’s position in the church of Scientology, which is well-known for its celebrity members, some of whom serve to deflect attention from the organization’s reported abuse of members who aren’t famous. Scientology also is notorious for its harassment of former members who criticize the group and its crack legal team that stifles such criticism.

