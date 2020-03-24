Gazette-Mail editorial: The cure isn't worse than the virus

Now is not a time for partisan divides. But this is America, and, even in the midst of a pandemic, even with key members of Congress coming down with the coronavirus, Washington, D.C., remains in its hermetically sealed bubble of squabbling.
Something Americans should get used to hearing, generated by the isolated feedback loop of politics, is some variation of the phrase “the cure cannot be allowed to become worse than the disease.”
While there is no real “cure” for COVID-19 yet, the solution referred to in this line of thinking is shuttering businesses, staying at home and limiting interactions to slow, and possibly stop, the virus. A vaccine is anywhere from a year to 18 months away, and drugs that might work are in the early clinical-trial phase.
An unavoidable side effect of patience and precaution is a slowing economy. People are spending money on what they need, if they’re able, and not much else. Even if Americans wanted to spend money on non-emergency items, there’s nowhere to do it. The United States is, in essence, closed for business, beyond operations that provide essential goods and services. Businesses can’t flourish if they’re closed. Cruise lines can’t make any money with no one on the ship The stock market can’t climb if there’s little economic activity.
Thus, the argument goes, a recession would be worse than sending everyone back out, letting the virus run its course and categorizing the resulting illnesses and deaths — on a scale that can’t be predicted — as acceptable losses.
Such cruelty and callousness could only come from the most dysfunctional place in the country. And it must be soundly rejected before being allowed to turn into a serious argument.
There’s hope that Congress will soon reach a deal to provide for the nation and its most vulnerable during this unprecedented time. While this might not solve the problem, it’s a start. Meanwhile, as frustrating as it might be to the economic elite, the country must continue to exercise caution until medical personnel are People of all political stripes have accurately stated that coronavirus has to be treated as a health issue first and an economic issue second.
Indeed, there is nothing more important to the country right now than the health of its people. Economies can recover. Lives lost to careless policy are gone forever.