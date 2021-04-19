On Friday, according to the West Virginia Department for Health and Human Resources, 4,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered — up slightly from the previous day, but down substantially from the previous week’s high of 9,645. On Sunday, five people were vaccinated. Five.
Looking at state statistics, Sundays are typically a slower day for vaccinations. But there’s a huge difference between vaccinating five people, and the 875 doses administered on the same day a week prior. It’s possible there’s a data lag, although it wasn’t mentioned during a Monday COVID-19 briefing.
At one point, West Virginia was leading the nation in getting COVID-19 vaccines out and into arms. That has changed drastically over the past few months. West Virginia was in the bottom 10 states for U.S. vaccination rates last week.
The problem is understandable in some instances. The state focused on its elderly population when vaccines first arrived in December, and it’s easier to get shots en masse to older residents in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Relying on the general public to go to a clinic or their pharmacy to get the vaccine is different, because the onus is on the individual, not the government.
It’s also arguable that, as more people are vaccinated, inoculation numbers go down, because there are fewer people who haven’t received the vaccine. But that doesn’t fully explain what’s happening in West Virginia.
According to the DHHR, 681,790 West Virginians have received the first of two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Of those, 508,089 are fully vaccinated, having received both doses or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the state paused distribution.
So, roughly 38% of the state’s population has at least received a first dose. That sounds impressive, especially when considering children weren’t part of the original vaccination pool. Of West Virginia’s nearly 1.8 million people, about 20% are children under the age of 18, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s roughly 360,000 of the state’s residents. Take them out of the equation, and West Virginia would have given at least one dose of the vaccine to nearly half of its eligible population.
But that’s not the scenario anymore. Variants of the virus cropping up in the state and across the country are much more harmful to children than the original COVID-19 strain, and public health officials, along with Gov. Jim Justice, are urging eligible children to get vaccinated.
So why isn’t it happening in greater numbers? Part of it is the aforementioned difficulty of getting people to come to the shots, rather than getting the shots to the people. Beneath that is another subset of issues. Some probably haven’t seen clear, concise and persistent messaging on the vaccine and how to get it. Some perhaps had difficulty with the registration system. Others are skeptical about the vaccine. Still others, who embraced early, dangerous disinformation about the pandemic from federal leadership at the outset last year, don’t view the virus (which has killed nearly 570,000 Americans, including at least 2,785 West Virginians) as a real problem.
DHHR statistics show that, of those 65 and older, more than 70% have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine. That number drops to 47% for those 18 and older and falls to 46% for those aged 16 and up.
Whatever the reason, the disconnect between the governor and his public health team and the general public needs to be addressed.
Justice, who remains head coach of the Greenbrier East High School girls basketball team, said last week that he’d learned his squad was offered vaccines and not a single player got one. Subsequently, a player tested positive for COVID-19. Aside from the obvious health concerns, the team also might not be able to play in the state championship tournament this month.
When you’re the one in charge of managing this public health crisis in West Virginia, telling everyone multiple times a week, including young people, to get vaccinated, and the high school basketball team you coach declines, that’s a communication breakdown of epic proportions.
Justice took ownership of that situation during a Monday briefing, while also challenging others. “I need to do better. You need to do better,” he said.
The state should consider beefing up its media campaign for the vaccines. Vaccine hesitancy is a real problem. So, apparently, is a lack of information. A simple way to try to change that is to hit West Virginians with the facts consistently on the radio, on TV, in newspapers and online. It could sway someone who is on the fence. It can inform someone who doesn’t even know where to start.
There’s an information gap. Things won’t change until it’s filled.