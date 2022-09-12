Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., now has some company in dealing with the House Committee on Ethics.

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., reportedly is in contact with the committee after she failed to report 21 stock transactions made by her husband last year — worth anywhere from $217,000 to $800,050 — within the proper time frame, thereby violating the STOCK Act of 2012. The law was enacted to provide transparency of elected officials’ financial interests and prevent insider trading by members of Congress, their spouses, dependent children or staffers.

