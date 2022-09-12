Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., now has some company in dealing with the House Committee on Ethics.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., reportedly is in contact with the committee after she failed to report 21 stock transactions made by her husband last year — worth anywhere from $217,000 to $800,050 — within the proper time frame, thereby violating the STOCK Act of 2012. The law was enacted to provide transparency of elected officials’ financial interests and prevent insider trading by members of Congress, their spouses, dependent children or staffers.
According to Business Insider, Miller’s husband, Matt, made stock transactions involving COVID-19 vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson and Quest Diagnostics, which, among other services, offers COVID-19 testing. Gilead Sciences, Clorox and defense contractors General Dynamics and L3Harris also were on the list.
Under the STOCK Act, Rep. Miller should’ve reported each transaction within 45 days after it occurred last year. But she didn’t disclose them until last week.
Tatum Wallace, a spokesman for Miller’s office, chalked the problem up to a technical error that staffers noticed in completing Miller’s annual financial disclosure forms. Wallace said Miller is working with the House Committee on Ethics to ensure the situation has been properly handled.
Miller is hardly the only member of Congress who failed to comply with the STOCK Act in recent years. Business Insider reported at least 71 other members of the U.S. House and Senate, Democrat and Republican, along with 182 congressional staffers, didn’t properly disclose stock transactions in 2021. The publication reported that clerical errors or a lack of knowledge of the law are often cited as excuses for violations. Some failed to report on hundreds of trades, with values estimated at millions of dollars.
A bill banning members of Congress from trading stocks could be considered in the House this month.
It’s unlikely that Miller will face any formal consequences of note. After all, Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., is a member of the Committee on Ethics and failed to disclose $30,000 in stock transactions involving oil companies last year. Guest paid a $200 fine, the standard penalty for a violation. John Rutherford, R-Fla., is another Ethics Committee member who has repeatedly violated the act, according to reports, going all the way back to his first term in 2017.
According to Roll Call, Rutherford has been late in disclosing about 157 transactions totaling as much as $3.5 million since taking office.
Perhaps a ban on trading stocks is what’s needed, if not at least stiffer penalties for violations.
Regardless, Miller and Mooney head into the November election with plenty of ethical quandaries. Both voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election hours after a mob attacked the Capitol. Miller has one of the planners of the rally that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, Maggie Mulvaney, on her staff. Mulvaney, the niece of former Donald Trump aide Mick Mulvaney, joined Miller’s team three days before the riot. The younger Mulvaney, along with her father, received a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.
Mooney, meanwhile, is under two investigations after it was alleged that he habitually tapped into campaign finances for personal use, accepted improper gifts and used congressional staff as personal assistants. A report from the bipartisan Office of Congressional Ethics (separate from the House Committee on Ethics) noted that Mooney might have offered false testimony and tampered with evidence. Mooney has denied wrongdoing. The House committee is investigating the allegations against Mooney, but, again, substantive action is rare and unlikely.
Despite all of this, Mooney and Miller are both likely to retain their seats by huge margins. West Virginians deserve — and should demand better — from their representatives in the House. There’s little incentive for better performance when the same candidates continually cruise to victory.