West Virginia has done a lot of things right in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers show it.
By the weekend, the state should be below 10,000 active cases. That’s a drop that seemed unimaginable even a month ago, when they nearly reached 30,000. Hospitalizations are down significantly. So are daily new cases and deaths.
West Virginia was ahead of the curve on vaccinations. Gov. Jim Justice and his administration developed an effective plan on that front that has surpassed response in almost every other state. If federal agencies had done a better job of stocking and distributing vaccines when they were first available, the state likely would be on the road to having everyone vaccinated well ahead of the rest of the country. Fortunately, a more organized response from the federal level is underway, and West Virginia is starting to receive more vaccines.
Yes, there have been difficulties in navigating the vaccination system. It hasn’t been perfect. But it’s been better than some of the chaotic scenarios in other states.
No question, the combination of the state’s vaccination program, along with West Virginians obeying public health guidelines, has led to the decline in cases in the Mountain State. Once again, it’s important to remember not to let up, even if Justice begins loosening public health restrictions. West Virginia saw one — ongoing — surge that began slowly over the summer, then began to accelerate rapidly from the fall through Christmas.
The downward trend is comparatively new, and other states that have declared victory early have seen rapid resurgences. With the vaccines available, hopefully that won’t happen here. But best be cautious. The public health risk isn’t really over until most of the country is vaccinated, and that will take more time in some places than it will in others.
The pandemic has always been a problem with two major prongs among other ancillary branches. It’s a health crisis first and foremost, but one that has led to a major financial crisis.
This is where things go off the tracks for West Virginia. Congress is ramping up to pass another relief package, likely around $1.9 trillion, yet there are still hundreds of millions of dollars West Virginia has not spent from the first round of relief last year.
People are truly hurting. They’re struggling to keep businesses open and to keep food on the table at home. Any natural economic recovery is sure to be slow. That financial struggle for small businesses will continue after the health crisis is gone.
So why isn’t this money being spent, and why don’t West Virginians know where the money that has been doled out is going? This part of Justice’s response has been a failure. He’s been overreaching in his executive authority during an emergency by not allowing the Legislature to have a say.
Guidelines on how this is handled need to be in place before the next round of relief funds make its way to West Virginia. Justice can’t be the only person deciding who gets assistance and who doesn’t. And the process most definitely needs to be more transparent.
A bill that would put a time limit on a governor’s emergency power — and requiring legislative approval to extend that emergency power — is under consideration in the House of Delegates. An amendment to the bill made it applicable to the current emergency. Another bill that would limit emergency spending also is under consideration. This is a good start.
Hopefully, West Virginians will never be put in this situation again, but the governor cannot continue to operate as a council of one, and it certainly should be avoided in the future.