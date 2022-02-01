It’s Groundhog Day, that time when cities in various states take an animal that each claims is the oldest or most original groundhog, place it on the ground and see if it casts a shadow, thereby somehow predicting an early spring or extended winter.
This no longer is the strangest substitute for climate science (or any fact-based approach to daily reality) in the United States — by a long shot. It’s actually a pretty useful metaphor for those who would refuse to take vaccines during a deadly pandemic or insist the 2020 election was somehow fraudulent without any evidence and in the face of all of the very real evidence to the contrary.
Would it be all that surprising at this point if people started placing groundhogs on their lawns, claiming the noted shadow means six more weeks before Q finally resurrects John F. Kennedy Jr., who will then become a Republican and put all Democrats in federal prison?
It makes as much sense as someone saying they did “research” on the internet.
The day associated with Feb. 2 is now also a term used by many to describe the same thing happening over and over again. It’s in reference to the plot of the movie “Groundhog Day,” in which self-absorbed and shallow TV reporter Phil Connors, played by Bill Murray, is forced to live the exact same day — during which he happens to be covering a groundhog ceremony — over and over again.
The term in that context can be heard a lot lately.
COVID-19 spikes, depressing and divisive political news and everyone waiting to see what Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will do on, well, anything, feel like a really long song that’s been stuck on repeat for the better part of two years. Everyone is waking up in a hotel room in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to a clock-radio alarm, blaring Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” as the morning DJs tell them to bundle up, because it’s cold out there.
In the movie, as that exact thing happens over and over again, Murray’s Connors becomes more anxious, angry and unhinged. At one point, he grimly forecasts a dark and never-ending winter during his TV report. He also steals a truck in which the innocent Punxsutawney Phil (the groundhog) is being kept. He even lets the groundhog drive for a bit as police and the news team give chase, before finally taking the wheel and driving off a cliff. Despite Connors’ fiery death, he wakes up the next morning in the Cherry Tree Inn.
That could be a metaphor for what a lot of people are experiencing and how they so often channel those feelings into regrettable decisions.
Nothing works for Connors until his his co-worker, Rita, played by Andie MacDowell, hears Connors out on his situation. When she becomes convinced he isn’t lying, she urges Connors to see the repetition as an opportunity, rather than a curse. It isn’t until Connors begins helping people, broadening his own horizons and focusing on others before himself that the loop is broken.
Maybe that’s what the United States needs — people thinking of others instead of themselves. Instead of people listing all the reasons they won’t do something, they should focus on finding real ways forward. This pertains especially to politicians who continually find excuses to keep themselves from doing what they know is right, and the entire apparatus that keeps government deadlocked and people at each other’s throats for no good reason.
Connors had infinite time, but this country does not. The problems are old and basic, they just have different names as time marches on. They’ll never get solved until people start looking out for each other, rather than trying to find reasons to disagree. They won’t get solved as long as the wealthy continue to hold all the cards and only care primarily about furthering their gains. They won’t get solved if people continue to think perception and reality are the same thing.
Everything will keep going around until people decide it’s time to stop the loop. Hopefully, that decision will come before it’s too late.