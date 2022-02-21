There have been several bills introduced in the legislative session that have little to do with West Virginia or helping West Virginians but, instead, further culture-war divides in the name of partisan politics. They stir people up and make them angry.
The West Virginia Legislature, under a Republican supermajority in both chambers, has introduced bills this session seeking to control what teachers cover in classrooms under the thin argument that discussing thorny parts of the past makes white students feel unduly ashamed about certain topics.
Those same legislators are moving a bill, for the second year in a row, to allow teachers and school staff to carry concealed firearms, because, apparently, putting guns in schools legally will counter or reduce school shootings (never mind the irony, as some Democrat legislators noted, that legislators who don’t trust teachers to teach trust them with a gun in the classroom).
There was last year’s transgender sports ban, which passed, and has done nothing but bring expensive lawsuits and cost the state at least one regional event that would have brought outside money to the Kanawha Valley. This year, there’s the resolution (which has all the legal authority of a note in a suggestion box) to undo the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Act, which West Virginia approved 50 years ago.
All of these proposals, and many more, have sparked outrage among political opponents, teachers and everyday West Virginians. In a way, that’s the point.
Legislating the state, which used to look nothing like the polarized food fight of Washington, D.C., is now a microcosm of that larger stage. Indeed, a significant portion of these bills are nearly copied and pasted from model legislation offered by national right-wing think tanks and lobbyist groups. Legislative goals are less and less about actual policy and more about owning the other side of the aisle, or at least riling them up.
There are a few convenient side effects of this type of governing, including drawing all the focus to a lightning rod while accomplishing other goals with little to no notice and, in some instances, giving the appearance of racking up political accomplishments even though the policies are hollow.
One truly insidious after effect of outrage that doesn’t get talked about as much is apathy. Governing in this manner is exhausting. How many good legislators, Republican and Democrat, has the Legislature lost over the past few years because those people were just tired of the caustic, rage-filled atmosphere at the Capitol? How many people across the state have stopped fighting because they’ve done nothing but rally from one point to the other in the onslaught of legislation that comes year after year with different names but the same goals?
Anger and outrage are unsustainable in perpetuity. People burn out. They get frustrated. Many stop caring. That’s when the true damage gets done, when no one is there to voice their objections anymore.
Of course, it’s just as likely that many of the people stoking this anger and division are feeding off of it in the same way. If they’re constantly pinching model legislation, that doesn’t show much creativity. Sticking it to a particular political class or occupation or social group isn’t a means to something else, but an end in itself. But those paid to dream up these bills at the national level, and their backers, are certainly thinking a few steps ahead.
That’s what should worry West Virginians about the ongoing cycle of outrage at the Capitol.