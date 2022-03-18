When Gov. Jim Justice rushed the Legislature to give an annual $12.5 million tax break to the Pleasants Power Station in 2019 to keep it from closing, we noted that state leaders were merely delaying the inevitable.
Three years later, inevitability has come to collect.
Energy Harbor — the new name of FirstEnergy after the company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 — filed a deactivation notice earlier this week, stating that the coal-fired plant at Willow Island, which employs about 160 workers, will shut down by June 2023. Energy Harbor also plans to shut down two other nearby coal-fired plants in Ohio by the same date.
When FirstEnergy announced that the plant would shut down, it was because of the energy market. The plant was bankrupt. Justice, who is a coal baron, and the Legislature offering a bailout seemed ironic at the time, especially as Republicans were decrying the concept of so-called “socialism.”
The tax breaks also were viewed skeptically, because FirstEnergy was suing Justice and one of his energy companies for $3.1 million, while FirstEnergy had just been implicated in a major political scandal in Ohio. Justice insisted the tax breaks were about saving jobs and were in no way an effort to possibly ease his legal burdens by appeasing the company.
Three years later, and under a different ownership name, the plant is again slated for deactivation because of the energy market. Despite Justice’s increasingly hysterical public remarks that coal is more needed than ever, given U.S. and European boycotts of fossil fuels in Russia, Energy Harbor states that it is shuttering coal plants so it can transition to carbon-free technology to generate electricity.
Coal’s role in producing the energy that powers America is ever-dwindling. It might see increases here and there, depending on global market forces or temporary demand, but that doesn’t change the broader trend, which has been visible for decades, and especially obvious over the past 10 years. Energy companies have been making long-term adjustments to get out of the coal business. Coal seams in Appalachia are depleted. It costs more, in financial terms for employers and in terms of the physical health of miners, to get less.
Coal’s corporate backers and pocketed politicians often decry policy that “picks winners and losers,” but those same people have been in positions of power and tried to make a winner out of coal for years through severance tax reductions, special tax breaks and rolling back climate regulations. None of those efforts have paid off. They’ve only delayed what’s been coming, wringing whatever dollars they can out of the industry as West Virginia is left clinging to the past.
These delays have cost the state from joining the economy of the 21st century, and have cost the industry’s workers and their communities, which have been devastated by their leaders’ refusal to look forward.