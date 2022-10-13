Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist, bogus supplement hawker and gravy stain on humanity’s resume, wasn’t in the courtroom in Connecticut as it took 15 minutes to read the amount of damages awarded by a jury against him for the lies he pushed for years after one of the country’s worst mass shootings.
Instead, Jones was in his InfoWars studio, offering a buffoonish smirk, as the judgments against him were read one by one. “Don’t have it,” he said after one award of somewhere around $30 million was announced. He offered an impersonation of Oprah Winfrey’s “You get a car, you get a car, you get a car,” replacing it with dollar amounts as the damages piled up.
He then went on to tell his viewers they needed to buy his supplements, after being found liable for nearly $1 billion in damages for defamation, like nothing had happened.
This has been Jones’ modus operandi for most of his career. He pushes conspiracy theories, damns the consequences and then rakes in the cash from his duped audience as he claims he is under attack and about to be silenced. No one has been able to silence Jones, most importantly Jones himself, which has caused most of his legal trouble. And now, he might be out of places to run.
The proceedings this week were the culmination of yet another defamation lawsuit against Jones filed by family members of the 20 elementary school children and six teachers and administrators killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones said the shooting was a hoax. The dead children were crisis actors, as were their grieving families. It was all part of a government conspiracy to undermine Americans’ right to bear arms.
Jones pushed these brutal, hurtful lies again and again, and his deranged audience began tracking down, harassing and threatening relatives of the victims at their homes and jobs. It cannot be overstated how horrible it has been for parents who not only lost a child, but then were called liars, saw their children’s gravesites vandalized or were put in jeopardy on a daily basis because of Jones’ lunatic rantings.
In the beginning, all the parents wanted was for Jones to stop. He wouldn’t. So they began suing him for defamation.
Jones has continued to act as if he is the victim, all while raking in more cash. He’s never accepted responsibility for any of his actions. His response to the defamation lawsuits was to simply not engage in the legal process.
The recent trials and jury awards in Texas and Connecticut haven’t been about establishing Jones’ culpability, they’ve simply been about how much he should be financially punished. Jones has been found guilty by default judgment in most of these cases — something that almost never happens — because he simply hasn’t taken the proceedings seriously or thought legal consequences apply to him.
Like a lot of things Jones thinks, that isn’t true.
Jones claims he doesn’t have the money to cover any of these damages, arguing that his company is bankrupt. That probably isn’t true either. It is widely believed that Jones is seeking bankruptcy protection just to avoid the civil penalties against him. He might very well be bankrupt after the courts are through with him.
Civil damages could be the least of Jones’ problems. After a trove of emails, cellphone records and texts were revealed in a previous trial (records Jones claimed on the stand didn’t exist, possibly committing perjury), the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach asked for copies of the documents. It’s possible Jones was in contact with fringe groups and politicians who attempted to deny and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which culminated with the violent attack on the Capitol to try and stop the certification of Electoral College votes.
Some far-right politicians have been critical of the Connecticut verdict, saying Jones is being “silenced.” Well, yeah, that’s kind of the point of a defamation lawsuit after someone with a microphone has been screaming lies for nearly 10 years. Do Jones’ supporters believe someone has the right to put people through harassment and the risk of harm by repeating something he knows is a lie? Do they believe these verdicts are a violation of the First Amendment only as it applies to Jones? Those are the only questions around this issue that make it the least bit political.
Jones thought the system would never hold him to account for his actions. Deluded as he is, he probably still believes it. But his clown car is out of gas, and the hysterical reactions in his defense from some probably don’t have much to do with concern over free speech. It’s more likely they’re concerned about communications they might’ve had with Jones or consequences they could face for engaging in the proliferation of conspiracy theories that have harmed other people or, say, companies that manufacture voting machines.