Newtown Shooting Infowars

Plaintiff’s attorney Chris Mattei (left) questions conspiracy theorist Alex Jonesduring testimony at Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation-damages trial in Connecticut Superior Court on Sept. 22.

 AP file photo

Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist, bogus supplement hawker and gravy stain on humanity’s resume, wasn’t in the courtroom in Connecticut as it took 15 minutes to read the amount of damages awarded by a jury against him for the lies he pushed for years after one of the country’s worst mass shootings.

Instead, Jones was in his InfoWars studio, offering a buffoonish smirk, as the judgments against him were read one by one. “Don’t have it,” he said after one award of somewhere around $30 million was announced. He offered an impersonation of Oprah Winfrey’s “You get a car, you get a car, you get a car,” replacing it with dollar amounts as the damages piled up.

