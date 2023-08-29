Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, recently lashed out at the American Federation of Teachers, calling its members “socialists” after the AFT had criticized proposed program and faculty cuts at West Virginia University.

Socialists? Really? For criticizing a plan that would eliminate all foreign language courses at WVU, along with post-graduate math programs, other courses and cut about 170 teachers?

