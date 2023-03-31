Lines between Jim Justice’s role as West Virginia governor and his private, vast business interests have been crossed frequently since he took office in 2017, but the latest case puts the situation in rather stark terms.
As the Gazette-Mail’s Roger Adkins reported earlier this week, Citizens Bank of West Virginia is seeking to garnish Justice’s salary as governor to collect on more than $860,000 in court-ordered restitution after Justice’s coal company, BlueStone Resources Inc., failed to make payments on loans used to buy equipment.
You have to hand it to Citizens Bank, as it pertains to creativity, given the exhaustive history of Justice and his companies dodging payments on court settlements, fines, fees and other debts. Justice’s personal finances are murky and tangled, although Forbes magazine recently downgraded the governor from its list of billionaires. Forbes dropped his estimated worth to around $530 million after news broke that the governor was personally on the hook for a loan worth more than $700 million after the collapse of lender Greensill Capital.
One thing that is easily determinable is that Justice makes $150,000 a year as governor — money he says he donates. Justice’s most recent financial disclosure form shows he gave all of his government salary for 2022 to the West Virginia Department of Education’s Communities in Schools Program. Good on him for that.
Still, it’s a testament to the shadiness of Justice’s business dealings that a bank would seek a percentage of his wages as a public official so it can collect what a court says it’s owed.
When asked about the situation by reporters this week, Justice called the move political “grandstanding” and downplayed how much he was responsible for the money owed, saying his name was probably listed as a guarantor for the loan on a piece of paper somewhere. But that’s exactly how a loan works. The guarantor is responsible for making payments and satisfying the full amount, if those payments aren’t made.
It would be interesting to see a middle-class West Virginian accuse a bank of “grandstanding” or political motivation upon foreclosure after failure to make mortgage payments. That argument probably wouldn’t go very far.
Justice is used to shrugging these things off, but he’s publicly admitted that he’s trying to unload some of his business interests because of massive debt. And this most recent move by Citizens indicates that those who have been stiffed by the governor are tired of never-ending hearings, rulings and agreements that aren’t followed. If refusing to pay debts is what made Justice a successful businessman, it would seem he needs another strategy, as the expiration date on that tactic is approaching, if it hasn’t passed already.