Lines between Jim Justice’s role as West Virginia governor and his private, vast business interests have been crossed frequently since he took office in 2017, but the latest case puts the situation in rather stark terms.

As the Gazette-Mail’s Roger Adkins reported earlier this week, Citizens Bank of West Virginia is seeking to garnish Justice’s salary as governor to collect on more than $860,000 in court-ordered restitution after Justice’s coal company, BlueStone Resources Inc., failed to make payments on loans used to buy equipment.

